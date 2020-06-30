Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hawthorne Energy Announces Commitment From Carnelian Energy Capital

Hawthorne Energy Announces Commitment From Carnelian Energy Capital

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawthorne Energy, LLC (“Hawthorne”) today announced the closing of an equity commitment from Carnelian Energy Capital III, L.P., an investment fund managed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. (“Carnelian”). 

Hawthorne, an independent oil and gas company led by executives John Oberg and Marc Shatzer, is pursuing an opportunistic acquisition strategy in select onshore basins in North America.  Most recently, Oberg and Shatzer worked together at Three Rivers Operating Company III, LLC.  Prior to that, Oberg worked at Three Rivers Operating Company II, LLC after holding various energy private equity and finance roles earlier in his career, while Shatzer worked at Pioneer Natural Resources.

“We are excited to partner with Carnelian in forming Hawthorne,” said John Oberg, Hawthorne’s Chief Executive Officer.  “We believe the current market dynamics are setting up for a uniquely attractive opportunity to acquire oil and gas assets and execute on our strategy.  We look forward to building our business with the Carnelian team.”

“We have known John and Marc for a number of years and have been impressed with their multi-disciplinary expertise and accomplished track record,” added Preston Powell, a Carnelian Managing Director.  “We are eager to start growing Hawthorne with them during this compelling time in the market.”

About Hawthorne Energy, LLC

Hawthorne Energy is an oil and gas company focused on opportunistic acquisitions in select onshore basins in North America.  For more information, please contact Hawthorne at [email protected] or visit www.hwnenergy.com.

About Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P.

Carnelian Energy Capital is an energy investment firm based in Houston, Texas.  With approximately $1.8 billion of cumulative equity commitments, Carnelian focuses on lower-to-middle market equity investments in North America, primarily in the upstream sector, in partnership with best-in-class management teams.  For more information, please contact Carnelian at [email protected] or visit www.carnelianenergy.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.