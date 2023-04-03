CALABASAS, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has announced that Haydock Finance has signed up for and gone live with Flex – NETSOL’s API-first and cloud-based calculation engine. The sign-up and go-live covers the deployment of Flex for the business finance provider in the United Kingdom.

“Flex was launched as the first product of ‘Appex Now’, which is essentially the first marketplace developed specifically for the global credit, finance and leasing industry by NETSOL,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “While more products are to be launched as part of the marketplace, it gives me great pleasure that Haydock Finance has signed-up and gone live with our calculation engine in the United Kingdom for out-of-the-box integration into their ecosystem.”

“We were approached by Haydock Finance Head of Vendor, Mike Boyes, who wanted to support his vendors by offering an online quotation tool that would provide fast, accurate payments and rates. Haydock has started using a custom micro front-end, integrated with our powerful, pure-play calculation engine Flex, embedded in an iframe on their website to which their Vendors already have access,” he further stated. “Now, vendors can independently and accurately calculate quotations and rates including APR, yield, and flat rates. This will substantially save time for the vendors, increase efficiency, reduce application submission time as well as decrease engagement of the client’s sales team in the quotation process.”

“NETSOL is a highly regarded IT provider in the United Kingdom and globally,” said Mike Boyes. “By opting for Flex, our Vendor customers can assess quotations quickly whilst customer facing and via desktop or mobile. This software also meant less reliance on our customers having to call the team to provide quotations over the phone. We were really impressed with the simple onboarding process and implementation was super quick as we had Flex integrated into our website within a couple of days. Furthermore, we found out calculations done via Flex to be 100% accurate matching to our business requirements, enabling quick out-of-the-box integration and without having to change anything.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s solutions help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

About Haydock Finance

Haydock Finance is an SME finance specialist who has been supporting UK SME growth for over 40 years. With a lending book size in excess of £600 million, they work closely with a nationwide portfolio of introducers to provide a high level of expertise and dedicated support for a variety of funding solutions.

