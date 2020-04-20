Hayward Industries Names Eifion Jones as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
World-class business leader with private equity portfolio company experience brings strong track record of building and leading global financial organizations

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hayward Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial pool equipment, today announced that Eifion S. Jones has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, succeeding Anthony Colucci, who is departing to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Jones has over 30 years of experience in financial and management leadership roles with a proven track record of building and leading global financial organizations across a range of industries and geographies. Prior to joining Hayward, Jones was CFO of Cornerstone Chemical Company for 9 years, a private equity portfolio company, where he built the global financial functions following its corporate carve out.  Prior to Cornerstone, he spent 21 years with Akzo Nobel, where he held financial and managerial leadership roles in the Americas and Europe, including EVP and General Manager for their Americas Oil & Gas protective coatings business and prior to that, EVP and CFO for their Americas industrial coatings business. He began his financial career with Courtaulds Plc in their European fibers businesses prior to its sale to Akzo Nobel.  Eifion earned his BA Degree in business from Saint Louis University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK).

Kevin Holleran, President and CEO of Hayward Industries, said, “We are excited to welcome Eifion to the Hayward team and are confident he is the right person to help lead our company through a very exciting and critical period of growth for our company. We thank Tony Colucci for his leadership and many contributions to Hayward’s success over the last two years.”

“Hayward is a global market leader with an exceptional brand and track record of innovation spanning many decades,” said Mr. Jones. “I am thrilled to join this talented team and view this as a unique opportunity to help accelerate growth during this critical time in Hayward’s history.”

About Hayward Industries, Inc.

Hayward is a leading global manufacturer of both residential and commercial pool and spa equipment, as well as industrial flow control products, which are built on safety and reliability. Headquartered in Elizabeth, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite® Salt Chlorinators, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information, visit www.hayward.com.

Contact:
Dave MacNair
VP, Marketing; Hayward Industries
[email protected] 
(262) 488-4513

