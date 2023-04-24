Hazelcast listed as Forward Mover for its ability to enrich streaming data and machine learning capabilities

Palo Alto, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hazelcast, Inc., home of the real-time stream processing platform, announces its recognition as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms. The report equips IT decision-makers and data leaders with the information to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

In the report, the Hazelcast Platform is highlighted for its ability to enrich streaming data with historical data for a comprehensive overview, in addition to its machine learning and analytics features. From advertising technologies to fraud detection to wearables in healthcare, Hazelcast allows companies to act on data in motion.

In reviewing key criteria, the Hazelcast Platform was identified as an exceptional choice for developers and data leaders at large enterprises. The report also acknowledged the Hazelcast Platform’s exceptional rating in the following areas of recommended evaluation criteria, including SQL functionality, connectors & extensibility, low-code mechanisms, diverse stream processing engine, real-time applicability, compliance and security, platform manageability, DevOps friendliness and optimization.

“In the streaming data space, it’s almost impossible to find a single platform that handles data preparation, reference data enrichment, streaming data processing, low latent storage, and machine learning inferences while supporting a handful of stream processing engines,” said Jelani Harper, GigaOm analyst. “Hazelcast is the rare vendor able to provide this functionality, and more, in a single solution.”

As a top performer, Hazelcast prioritizes the fundamentals of transforming and analyzing data in motion and simplifying the user experience with mainstream coding capabilities around SQL and visual approaches that make its offerings more usable to a broader audience.

“Every company can benefit from real-time stream processing and turning that into real-time decision-making has been difficult, until now,” said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. “With the Hazelcast Platform, there’s no reason to wait for data to be written to a database before taking informed, intelligent action. We’re proud to be recognized as a Leader and will continue to enable businesses to make better data-driven decisions.”

Whether on-premises or in the cloud, the Hazelcast Platform provides the technology and support companies need to deploy fast, highly scalable applications for running large-scale calculations, simulations, and other data- and compute-intensive workloads.

Full findings from the report are available at hazelcast.com.

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast, Inc. is the home of the real-time stream processing platform that enables enterprises to capture value at every moment. With Hazelcast, enterprises can increase actionable insights by unifying event streams with contextual insights from traditional data stores at in-memory speeds. From the cloud to the data center to the edge, Hazelcast is unique in transforming processes to help its customers achieve a competitive advantage via material revenue generation, risk management or cost reduction.

Hazelcast is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com .

CONTACT: Matt Wolpin Hazelcast, Inc. 650-487-0179 press@hazelcast.com