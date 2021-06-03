Hazeltree Debt Manager™ Streamlines Credit Facilities Management

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced the general availability of Hazeltree Debt Manager™, an integrated solution to track and manage credit facilities across multiple credit products, lenders and legal entities. Hazeltree Debt Manager delivers near real-time credit data for decision-making, improves operational efficiencies in utilizing credit facilities, and reduces risk of breaching critical covenants.

Hazeltree Debt Manager provides clients with benefits that include:

Agreement Management – Define and track key credit agreement terms and conditions.

Define and track key credit agreement terms and conditions. Covenant and Limit Management – Manage and track credit facilities covenants and limits to ensure compliance.

Manage and track credit facilities covenants and limits to ensure compliance. Loan Portfolio Management – Track and manage credit facilities, cash balances and future cashflows in a single interface, providing the ability to manage and forecast liquidity, and easily execute credit transactions from a single screen, while staying on top of Loan Portfolio Tasks by following automated alerts.

Track and manage credit facilities, cash balances and future cashflows in a single interface, providing the ability to manage and forecast liquidity, and easily execute credit transactions from a single screen, while staying on top of Loan Portfolio Tasks by following automated alerts. Loan Transaction Management – Automate interactions between borrowers and lenders to streamline paydowns, drawdowns, and interest payments.

Automate interactions between borrowers and lenders to streamline paydowns, drawdowns, and interest payments. Financing Management – Independently calculate fees and financing to generate interest payments, fees and rate resets.

Independently calculate fees and financing to generate interest payments, fees and rate resets. Lender Data Management – Connect to lenders for data sourcing to track and reconcile to identify and manage breaks with each facility.

Connect to lenders for data sourcing to track and reconcile to identify and manage breaks with each facility. Optimization – Incorporate credit facilities into optimization analysis to suggest cashflow actions based not only on available cash and uncalled investor commitments, but also based on credit capacity and negotiated repayment terms.

Incorporate credit facilities into optimization analysis to suggest cashflow actions based not only on available cash and uncalled investor commitments, but also based on credit capacity and negotiated repayment terms. Analytics and Business Insights – Analyze historical lender exposures, utilization and cost of borrowing and identify trends to improve decision making.

“In the current environment, effective management of all treasury processes using the most advanced capabilities available has become a necessity,” said Sameer Shalaby, Hazeltree’s President & CEO. “Hazeltree Debt Manager is another example of Hazeltree’s focus on delivering new and unique functionality to private fund managers, automating a largely manual process with no prior software solution.”

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

