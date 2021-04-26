HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

Net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.64%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 17.01%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 18.33%

Adjusted net income(1) of $14.0 million; or $0.51 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.51%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.65%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.88%

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2021, as our continued healthy asset quality, consistent sources of non-interest income, and disciplined expense control combined to produce a high level of profitability. We remain focused on operating a highly efficient institution. We are executing on expense management initiatives to ensure that we continue to deliver strong performance in a challenging environment for revenue growth. With the vaccine rollout in Illinois progressing and expectations for economic activity to increase across the remainder of the year, we are optimistic that we will have more opportunities to deploy our excess liquidity as loan demand in our markets improves.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $12.4 million, or $0.45 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $29.1 million, nearly unchanged from $29.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on earning assets which was almost entirely offset by an increase in average balances.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest income decreased $1.5 million, or 5.0%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.25%, compared to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to increases in the average balances of lower yielding securities and deposits with banks, as a result of funds received from the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and federal economic stimulus received by retail customers. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin remained low at 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2021 and 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 4.03%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 5 basis points during the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.8 million, a decrease of 2.6% from $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of less refinancing activity and normal seasonality. Additionally, wealth management fees decreased $0.3 million, following strong results during the fourth quarter of 2020, and service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.2 million as a result of lower overdraft incidences. Mostly offsetting these decreases was a positive $1.7 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2021 results, compared to a positive $0.4 million MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2020 results.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 105.8% from $5.3 million, primarily due to the first quarter of 2020 results including a negative $2.2 million MSR fair value adjustment. The $1.7 million increase in noninterest income, net of MSR fair value adjustments, from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of the strong mortgage refinance environment that started in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million, nearly unchanged from $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Decreases in marketing and data processing expenses were mostly offset by increases in occupancy and employee benefits expenses. Additionally, nonrecurring costs related to systems conversion for the consolidation of State Bank of Lincoln into Heartland Bank and Trust Company were $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of primarily data processing expenses.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 3.3% from $23.3 million. The decline was primarily attributable to the first quarter of 2020 results including a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019 and paid out in June 2020.

Branch Rationalization Plan

In April 2021, the Company made plans to close or consolidate six branches during the third quarter of 2021. This branch rationalization plan is expected to result in approximately $0.8 million of pre-tax nonrecurring costs, primarily related to asset impairment charges and severance payments. When fully realized, the Company estimates annual cost savings, net of associated revenue impacts, related to the branch rationalization plan to be approximately $1.1 million.

Mr. Drake commented, “We conducted a comprehensive analysis to determine the appropriate size of our branch network given the increased usage of our online and mobile banking services. The branch rationalization plan will better position our bank for the evolving way that customers access banking services and will drive improved operating efficiencies. We plan to continue investing in technology to offer our customers a superior experience through our digital banking platform, while maintaining an appropriately sized branch network that will ensure that we continue to offer convenient in-person banking services and have a strong presence in our communities.”

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $2.25 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020. The $23.7 million increase in loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in PPP loans, as originations of second draw PPP loans exceeded the payoffs and paydowns from PPP loan forgiveness. The $52.8 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans, from March 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $40.8 million reduction in balances on existing lines of credit.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $3.13 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020. The $225.4 million increase in total deposits from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to second draw PPP loan proceeds received by commercial customers and federal economic stimulus payments received by retail customers.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared with $10.0 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, and $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the pay down, pay off, or return to accrual status of several smaller loans. The $6.3 million reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the return to accrual status of one agriculture credit that totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The negative provision was primarily due to changes to qualitative factors reflecting an improved economic environment and improved asset quality metrics, resulting in a $1.8 million decrease in required reserve; a decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment, resulting in a $1.3 million decrease in required reserves; and a $0.3 million net recovery during the quarter.

Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of total loans and 315.48% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared with 1.42% of total loans and 319.66% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020.

Capital

At March 31, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized March 31, Regulatory 2021 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.37 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.65 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.19 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85 % 5.00 % Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.25 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.63 % N/A

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 95,462 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.86 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $13.5 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Annualization Factor

The method used to calculate annualization factors for interim period ratios changed in the third quarter of 2020 from financial information previously presented. The annualization factor is now calculated using the number of days in the year divided by the number of days in the interim period. Prior to the third quarter of 2020, annualization factors were calculated as 4 divided by the number of quarters in the interim period, or an annualization factor of 4 for a quarterly period. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented and did not have a material impact on the annualized interim ratios.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of March 31, 2021, HBT had total assets of $3.9 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 25,134 $ 25,497 $ 26,941 Federally tax exempt 610 555 674 Securities: Taxable 3,633 3,407 3,334 Federally tax exempt 1,136 1,208 1,028 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 80 65 729 Other interest and dividend income 13 14 14 Total interest and dividend income 30,606 30,746 32,720 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 644 741 1,595 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7 8 20 Borrowings 1 — — Subordinated notes 470 469 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 355 364 443 Total interest expense 1,477 1,582 2,058 Net interest income 29,129 29,164 30,662 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (3,405 ) 430 4,355 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,534 28,734 26,307 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,258 2,151 1,792 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,297 1,527 1,834 Wealth management fees 1,972 2,270 1,814 Mortgage servicing 685 803 724 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,695 363 (2,171 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 2,100 2,980 536 Gains (losses) on securities 40 30 (52 ) Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (76 ) 22 35 Gains (losses) on other assets 1 — (3 ) Other noninterest income 836 946 743 Total noninterest income 10,808 11,092 5,252 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,596 12,593 12,754 Employee benefits 1,722 1,490 2,434 Occupancy of bank premises 1,938 1,501 1,828 Furniture and equipment 623 556 603 Data processing 1,688 1,901 1,586 Marketing and customer relations 565 925 1,044 Amortization of intangible assets 289 305 317 FDIC insurance 240 231 36 Loan collection and servicing 365 463 348 Foreclosed assets 143 154 89 Other noninterest expense 2,375 2,546 2,268 Total noninterest expense 22,544 22,665 23,307 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 20,798 17,161 8,252 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,553 4,519 2,031 NET INCOME $ 15,245 $ 12,642 $ 6,221 EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.23 EARNINGS PER SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.23 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 27,430,912 27,457,306 27,457,306



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 22,976 $ 24,912 $ 34,782 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 406,760 287,539 230,654 Cash and cash equivalents 429,736 312,451 265,436 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 856,835 922,869 615,565 Debt securities held-to-maturity 192,994 68,395 79,741 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,332 3,292 3,207 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 1,552 1,552 1,552 Restricted stock, at cost 2,498 2,498 2,425 Loans held for sale 12,882 14,713 4,805 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,270,705 2,247,006 2,132,952 Allowance for loan losses (28,759 ) (31,838 ) (26,087 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,241,946 2,215,168 2,106,865 Bank premises and equipment, net 52,548 52,904 54,135 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 121 Foreclosed assets 4,748 4,168 4,469 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,509 2,798 3,713 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 7,629 5,934 6,347 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 12,718 14,255 12,096 Other assets 18,781 20,664 27,847 Total assets $ 3,865,614 $ 3,666,567 $ 3,213,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 968,991 $ 882,939 $ 676,341 Interest-bearing 2,386,975 2,247,595 2,053,962 Total deposits 3,355,966 3,130,534 2,730,303 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41,976 45,736 40,811 Subordinated notes 39,257 39,238 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,665 37,648 37,599 Other liabilities 33,344 49,494 64,583 Total liabilities 3,508,208 3,302,650 2,873,296 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 275 275 275 Surplus 191,004 190,875 190,591 Retained earnings 165,735 154,614 136,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,906 18,153 12,569 Treasury stock at cost (1,514 ) — — Total stockholders’ equity 357,406 363,917 339,813 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,865,614 $ 3,666,567 $ 3,213,109 SHARE INFORMATION Shares of common stock outstanding 27,382,069 27,457,306 27,457,306



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 412,812 $ 393,312 $ 299,266 Agricultural and farmland 228,032 222,723 228,701 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 224,599 222,360 229,608 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 516,963 520,395 540,515 Multi-family 236,381 236,391 177,172 Construction and land development 215,375 225,652 232,311 One-to-four family residential 300,768 306,775 313,925 Municipal, consumer, and other 135,775 119,398 111,454 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,270,705 $ 2,247,006 $ 2,132,952 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 175,389 $ 153,860 $ — Agricultural and farmland 8,921 3,049 — Municipal, consumer, and other 6,249 6,587 — Total PPP Loans $ 190,559 $ 163,496 $ —

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 968,991 $ 882,939 $ 676,341 Interest-bearing demand 1,008,954 968,592 810,074 Money market 499,088 462,056 472,532 Savings 593,472 517,473 444,137 Time 285,461 299,474 327,219 Total deposits $ 3,355,966 $ 3,130,534 $ 2,730,303



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,284,159 $ 25,744 4.57 % $ 2,295,569 $ 26,052 4.51 % $ 2,141,031 $ 27,615 5.19 % Securities 1,004,877 4,769 1.92 932,698 4,615 1.97 668,572 4,362 2.62 Deposits with banks 345,915 80 0.09 277,363 65 0.09 251,058 729 1.17 Other 2,498 13 2.04 2,498 14 2.26 2,425 14 2.38 Total interest-earning assets 3,637,449 $ 30,606 3.41 % 3,508,128 $ 30,746 3.49 % 3,063,086 $ 32,720 4.30 % Allowance for loan losses (31,856 ) (31,749 ) (22,474 ) Noninterest-earning assets 155,622 157,208 148,131 Total assets $ 3,761,215 $ 3,633,587 $ 3,188,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 997,720 $ 117 0.05 % $ 930,494 $ 111 0.05 % $ 811,866 $ 251 0.12 % Money market 482,385 89 0.07 475,183 89 0.07 464,124 394 0.34 Savings 541,896 41 0.03 506,381 39 0.03 434,276 70 0.06 Time 294,172 397 0.55 303,617 502 0.66 341,770 880 1.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,316,173 644 0.11 2,215,675 741 0.13 2,052,036 1,595 0.31 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46,348 7 0.06 51,297 8 0.06 41,968 20 0.19 Borrowings 500 1 0.44 326 — 0.51 221 — 0.52 Subordinated notes 39,245 470 4.85 39,219 469 4.76 — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,655 355 3.83 37,638 364 3.84 37,589 443 4.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,439,921 $ 1,477 0.25 % 2,344,155 $ 1,582 0.27 % 2,131,814 $ 2,058 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 920,514 888,390 670,714 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 37,223 41,730 44,696 Total liabilities 3,397,658 3,274,275 2,847,224 Stockholders’ Equity 363,557 359,312 341,519 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,761,215 $ 3,633,587 $ 3,188,743 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 29,129 3.25 % $ 29,164 3.31 % $ 30,662 4.03 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 503 0.05 502 0.05 463 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 29,632 3.30 % $ 29,666 3.36 % $ 31,125 4.09 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.91 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,197,528 $ 1,163,973 $ 931,272 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.49 1.50 1.44 Cost of total deposits 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.24 %

* Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 9,106 $ 9,939 $ 15,372 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 10 21 — Total nonperforming loans 9,116 9,960 15,372 Foreclosed assets 4,748 4,168 4,469 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,864 $ 14,128 $ 19,841 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 2,101 $ 2,908 $ 10,041 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 10 21 — Total nonperforming loans (originated) 2,111 2,929 10,041 Foreclosed assets 737 674 965 Total nonperforming assets (originated) $ 2,848 $ 3,603 $ 11,006 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 7,005 $ 7,031 $ 5,331 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — Total nonperforming loans (acquired) 7,005 7,031 5,331 Foreclosed assets 4,011 3,494 3,504 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 11,016 $ 10,525 $ 8,835 Allowance for loan losses $ 28,759 $ 31,838 $ 26,087 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,270,705 $ 2,247,006 $ 2,132,952 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 2,156,095 2,126,323 1,982,067 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 114,610 120,683 150,885 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.27 % 1.42 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 315.48 319.66 169.70 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.40 0.44 0.72 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 0.39 0.62 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.61 0.63 0.93 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.13 0.17 0.56 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 6.11 % 5.83 % 3.53 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 9.29 8.48 5.72

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $29 thousand, $0.6 million, and $0.3 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 31,838 $ 31,654 $ 22,299 Provision (3,405 ) 430 4,355 Charge-offs (195 ) (509 ) (1,221 ) Recoveries 521 263 654 Ending balance $ 28,759 $ 31,838 $ 26,087 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (326 ) $ 246 $ 567 Net charge-offs (recoveries) – (originated) (1) (320 ) 190 172 Net charge-offs (recoveries) – (acquired) (1) (6 ) 56 395 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,284,159 $ 2,295,569 $ 2,141,031 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 2,166,079 2,169,256 1,984,066 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 118,080 126,313 156,965 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * (0.06 ) % 0.04 % 0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) (0.06 ) 0.03 0.03 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) (0.02 ) 0.18 1.01

* Annualized measure.

(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 15,245 $ 12,642 $ 6,221 Earnings per share – Basic 0.55 0.46 0.23 Earnings per share – Diluted 0.55 0.46 0.23 Book value per share $ 13.05 $ 13.25 $ 12.38 Shares of common stock outstanding 27,382,069 27,457,306 27,457,306 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 27,430,912 27,457,306 27,457,306 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.25 % 3.31 % 4.03 % Efficiency ratio 55.73 55.54 64.01 Loan to deposit ratio 67.66 71.78 78.12 Return on average assets * 1.64 % 1.38 % 0.78 % Return on average stockholders’ equity * 17.01 14.00 7.33 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Adjusted net income $ 14,033 $ 12,382 $ 8,379 Adjusted earnings per share – Basic 0.51 0.45 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share – Diluted 0.51 0.45 0.30 Tangible book value per share $ 12.10 $ 12.29 $ 11.38 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 3.30 % 3.36 % 4.09 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 55.03 54.86 63.20 Return on average tangible common equity * 18.33 % 15.12 % 7.97 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.51 % 1.36 % 1.06 % Adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity * 15.65 13.71 9.87 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 16.88 14.81 10.73

* Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 15,245 $ 12,642 $ 6,221 Adjustments: Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans — — (848 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,695 363 (2,171 ) Total adjustments 1,695 363 (3,019 ) Tax effect of adjustments (483 ) (103 ) 861 Less adjustments, after tax effect 1,212 260 (2,158 ) Adjusted net income $ 14,033 $ 12,382 $ 8,379 Average assets $ 3,761,215 $ 3,633,587 $ 3,188,743 Return on average assets * 1.64 % 1.38 % 0.78 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.51 1.36 1.06

* Annualized measure.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income $ 15,245 $ 12,642 $ 6,221 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (31 ) (31 ) (15 ) Numerator for earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 15,214 $ 12,611 $ 6,206 Adjusted net income $ 14,033 $ 12,382 $ 8,379 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (28 ) (32 ) (19 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 14,005 $ 12,350 $ 8,360 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,430,912 27,457,306 27,457,306 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 2,489 — — Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 27,433,401 27,457,306 27,457,306 Earnings per share – Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.23 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.23 Adjusted earnings per share – Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share – Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.30

(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

N/A Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 29,129 $ 29,164 $ 30,662 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 503 502 463 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 29,632 $ 29,666 $ 31,125 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.25 % 3.31 % 4.03 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.05 0.06 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.30 % 3.36 % 4.09 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,637,449 $ 3,508,128 $ 3,063,086

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 22,544 $ 22,665 $ 23,307 Less: amortization of intangible assets 289 305 317 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 22,255 $ 22,360 $ 22,990 Net interest income $ 29,129 $ 29,164 $ 30,662 Total noninterest income 10,808 11,092 5,252 Operating revenue 39,937 40,256 35,914 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 503 502 463 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 40,440 $ 40,758 $ 36,377 Efficiency ratio 55.73 % 55.54 % 64.01 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 55.03 54.86 63.20

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 357,406 $ 363,917 $ 339,813 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,509 2,798 3,713 Tangible common equity $ 331,277 $ 337,499 $ 312,480 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,865,614 $ 3,666,567 $ 3,213,109 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,509 2,798 3,713 Tangible assets $ 3,839,485 $ 3,640,149 $ 3,185,776 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.25 % 9.93 % 10.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.63 9.27 9.81 Shares of common stock outstanding 27,382,069 27,457,306 27,457,306 Book value per share $ 13.05 $ 13.25 $ 12.38 Tangible book value per share 12.10 12.29 11.38



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 363,557 $ 359,312 $ 341,519 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,686 2,979 3,898 Average tangible common equity $ 337,251 $ 332,713 $ 314,001 Net income $ 15,245 $ 12,642 $ 6,221 Adjusted net income 14,033 12,382 8,379 Return on average stockholders’ equity * 17.01 % 14.00 % 7.33 % Return on average tangible common equity * 18.33 15.12 7.97 Adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity * 15.65 % 13.71 % 9.87 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 16.88 14.81 10.73

* Annualized measure.