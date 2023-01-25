Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased to $0.17 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $17.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.60%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 18.50%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 20.17%

Adjusted net income (1) of $17.9 million; or $0.62 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.67%; adjusted ROAE (1) of 19.31%; and adjusted ROATCE (1) of 21.05%

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%

Net interest margin expanded 45 basis points to 4.10%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $17.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We had an excellent fourth quarter to complete 2022, thanks to growth in average earning assets, expanded net interest margin and solid non-interest income, resulting in increased book value and tangible book value per share. We expect to deliver good results again for our shareholders in 2023. We are excited to close the pending merger with Town and Country Financial Corporation (‘Town and Country’) during the first quarter, which will add scale and efficiency, generate profitable growth and enhance the long-term value of our company. Town and Country has a long history in their markets and is a high performing bank – we look forward to teaming up to build future success.”

“While the economy faces a lot of uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to manage through challenging times. Our bank has a strong foundation, with a proven executive team, an established core deposit base and a conservative, well-diversified loan portfolio.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $17.9 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.49 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables).

Cash Dividend

On January 24, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company’s common stock (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share.

Mr. Drake noted, “We are very pleased that our strong financial performance and capital ratios have enabled us to further increase our quarterly cash dividend while maintaining sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Company.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $42.2 million, an increase of 12.8% from $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, with the yield on loans increasing 70 basis points to 5.61%, while the cost of funds only increased 11 basis points to 0.28%. Contributing to the increased loan interest income were higher nonaccrual interest recoveries which totaled $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 28.4% from $32.9 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, a more favorable asset mix, and nonaccrual interest recoveries. Partially offsetting these improvements was a decrease in PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income which totaled $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, nonaccrual interest recoveries totaled $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.10%, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets. The contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries to net interest margin was 13 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1 basis point during the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2 basis points during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.17%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets. Nonaccrual interest recoveries contributed 5 basis points to net interest margin, and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 6 basis points to net interest margin, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.9 million, a decrease of 4.2% from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the fourth quarter 2022 results including a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, while the third quarter of 2022 included a positive $0.4 million MSR fair value adjustment. Partially offsetting this decline was a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily due to increased farmland brokerage service fees.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 15.7% from $9.4 million. The decline was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 results included a positive $0.3 million MSR fair value adjustment.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27.5 million, a 14.6% increase from $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $2.6 million accrual related to pending legal matters, a $0.5 million increase in salaries expense, and a $0.4 million increase in benefits expense driven by higher medical benefit costs.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 12.8% from $24.4 million, also primarily attributable to the accrual for pending legal matters and increased salaries and benefits expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.62 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.50 billion at December 31, 2021. The $40.3 million increase in total loans from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to growth in the multi-family and commercial and industrial categories. The $26.1 million increase in commercial and industrial loans was driven primarily by higher balances on lines of credit across a variety of industries.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.59 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $3.64 billion at September 30, 2022 and $3.74 billion at December 31, 2021. The $56.4 million decrease from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to lower balances maintained in public funds and business accounts, while balances maintained in retail accounts remained nearly unchanged.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared with $3.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, and $2.8 million, or 0.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The negative provision was primarily due to $0.9 million of net recoveries, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in required reserves, resulting primarily from the increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.9 million, or (0.14)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.97% of total loans and 1,175% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.97% of total loans and 782% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard. Management is finalizing macroeconomic conditions and forecast assumptions to be used in our CECL model; however, we expect the initial allowance for credit losses and the reserve for unfunded commitments together to be approximately 25% to 50% above the existing allowance for loan loss levels. When finalized, this one-time increase will be recorded, net of tax, as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company’s prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2023. The new Program will be in effect until January 1, 2024 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.

Pending Acquisition of Town and Country

On August 23, 2022, HBT and Town and Country, the holding company for Town and Country Bank, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire Town and Country and Town and Country Bank. The acquisition will further enhance HBT’s footprint in Central Illinois as well as expand HBT’s footprint into metro-east St. Louis. Acquisition-related expenses were $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2022. The acquisition is expected to close on February 1, 2023.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 58 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.3 billion, total loans of $2.6 billion, and total deposits of $3.6 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022

2022 2021

2022

2021

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 44,948 $ 39,014 $ 34,355 $ 153,054 $ 128,223 Interest expense 2,765 1,624 1,496 7,180 5,820 Net interest income 42,183 37,390 32,859 145,874 122,403 Provision for loan losses (653 ) 386 (843 ) (706 ) (8,077 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,836 37,004 33,702 146,580 130,480 Noninterest income 7,889 8,234 9,354 34,717 37,328 Noninterest expense 27,510 23,998 24,381 99,507 91,246 Income before income tax expense 23,215 21,240 18,675 81,790 76,562 Income tax expense 6,058 5,613 5,081 21,317 20,291 Net income $ 17,157 $ 15,627 $ 13,594 $ 60,473 $ 56,271 Earnings per share – Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.02 Earnings per share – Diluted 0.59 0.54 0.47 2.09 2.02 Adjusted net income (1) $ 17,903 $ 15,856 $ 14,160 $ 59,822 $ 56,840 Adjusted earnings per share – Basic (1) 0.62 0.55 0.49 2.07 2.04 Adjusted earnings per share – Diluted (1) 0.62 0.55 0.49 2.07 2.04 Book value per share $ 13.13 $ 12.49 $ 14.21 Tangible book value per share (1) 12.08 11.43 13.13 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,752,626 28,752,626 28,986,061 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 28,752,626 28,787,662 29,036,164 28,853,697 27,795,806 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 4.10 % 3.65 % 3.17 % 3.54 % 3.18 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)(2) 4.17 3.72 3.22 3.60 3.23 Efficiency ratio 54.66 % 52.07 % 57.15 % 54.62 % 56.46 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)(2) 53.91 51.31 56.47 53.87 55.76 Loan to deposit ratio 73.05 % 70.81 % 66.87 % Return on average assets * 1.60 % 1.47 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Return on average stockholders’ equity * 18.50 16.27 13.15 15.78 14.81 Return on average tangible common equity * (1) 20.17 17.70 14.24 17.15 15.95 Adjusted return on average assets * (1) 1.67 % 1.49 % 1.32 % 1.40 % 1.43 % Adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity * (1) 19.31 16.51 13.70 15.61 14.95 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1) 21.05 17.96 14.83 16.97 16.12 CAPITAL Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.45 % 16.34 % 16.88 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.41 14.26 14.66 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.25 13.08 13.37 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.58 10.44 9.84 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 8.83 8.52 9.55 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.18 7.85 8.89 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (0.14 ) % 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.08 ) % (0.01 ) % Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.97 0.97 0.96 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.08 0.12 0.11 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 0.14 0.14

* Annualized measure.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 35,839 $ 29,855 $ 27,884 $ 120,343 $ 103,900 Federally tax exempt 952 842 662 3,135 2,384 Securities: Taxable 6,421 6,635 4,625 23,368 16,948 Federally tax exempt 1,184 1,207 1,017 4,569 4,400 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 504 458 142 1,541 527 Other interest and dividend income 48 17 25 98 64 Total interest and dividend income 44,948 39,014 34,355 153,054 128,223 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 849 587 651 2,511 2,472 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10 9 11 36 34 Borrowings 880 85 7 967 9 Subordinated notes 470 470 470 1,879 1,879 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 556 473 357 1,787 1,426 Total interest expense 2,765 1,624 1,496 7,180 5,820 Net interest income 42,183 37,390 32,859 145,874 122,403 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (653 ) 386 (843 ) (706 ) (8,077 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,836 37,004 33,702 146,580 130,480 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,642 2,569 2,518 10,329 9,734 Wealth management fees 2,485 2,059 2,371 9,155 8,384 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,701 1,927 1,716 7,072 6,080 Mortgage servicing 593 697 730 2,609 2,825 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (293 ) 351 265 2,153 1,690 Gains on sale of mortgage loans 194 354 927 1,461 5,846 Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 33 (107 ) 33 (414 ) 107 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (122 ) (225 ) 184 (314 ) 310 Gains (losses) on other assets 17 (31 ) (4 ) 136 (723 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 42 41 41 164 41 Other noninterest income 597 599 573 2,366 3,034 Total noninterest income 7,889 8,234 9,354 34,717 37,328 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 13,278 12,752 12,486 51,767 48,972 Employee benefits 2,126 1,771 1,964 8,325 6,513 Occupancy of bank premises 1,893 1,979 1,777 7,673 6,788 Furniture and equipment 633 668 793 2,476 2,676 Data processing 2,167 1,631 2,153 7,441 7,329 Marketing and customer relations 867 880 1,085 3,803 3,376 Amortization of intangible assets 140 243 255 873 1,054 FDIC insurance 276 302 280 1,164 1,043 Loan collection and servicing 278 336 219 1,049 1,317 Foreclosed assets 33 97 204 293 908 Other noninterest expense 5,819 3,339 3,165 14,643 11,270 Total noninterest expense 27,510 23,998 24,381 99,507 91,246 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 23,215 21,240 18,675 81,790 76,562 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6,058 5,613 5,081 21,317 20,291 NET INCOME $ 17,157 $ 15,627 $ 13,594 $ 60,473 $ 56,271 EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.02 EARNINGS PER SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.59 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 28,752,626 28,787,662 29,036,164 28,853,697 27,795,806





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022

2022

2021

(dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,970 $ 22,169 $ 23,387 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 95,189 56,046 385,881 Cash and cash equivalents 114,159 78,215 409,268 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks — — 490 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 843,524 853,740 942,168 Debt securities held-to-maturity 541,600 546,694 336,185 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,029 2,996 3,443 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 1,977 1,977 1,927 Restricted stock, at cost 7,965 4,050 2,739 Loans held for sale 615 2,297 4,942 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,620,253 2,579,928 2,499,689 Allowance for loan losses (25,333 ) (25,060 ) (23,936 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,594,920 2,554,868 2,475,753 Bank owned life insurance 7,557 7,515 7,393 Bank premises and equipment, net 50,469 50,854 52,483 Bank premises held for sale 235 281 1,452 Foreclosed assets 3,030 2,637 3,278 Goodwill 29,322 29,322 29,322 Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,070 1,210 1,943 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 10,147 10,440 7,994 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 19,506 16,881 14,901 Other assets 47,461 48,182 17,408 Total assets $ 4,277,751 $ 4,213,324 $ 4,314,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 994,954 $ 1,017,710 $ 1,087,659 Interest-bearing 2,592,070 2,625,733 2,650,526 Total deposits 3,587,024 3,643,443 3,738,185 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 43,081 48,130 61,256 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 160,000 60,000 — Subordinated notes 39,395 39,376 39,316 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,780 37,763 37,714 Other liabilities 32,822 25,539 25,902 Total liabilities 3,900,102 3,854,251 3,902,373 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 293 293 293 Surplus 222,783 222,436 220,891 Retained earnings 236,021 223,495 194,132 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (71,759 ) (77,462 ) 1,471 Treasury stock at cost (9,689 ) (9,689 ) (4,906 ) Total stockholders’ equity 377,649 359,073 411,881 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,277,751 $ 4,213,324 $ 4,314,254 SHARE INFORMATION Shares of common stock outstanding 28,752,626 28,752,626 28,986,061





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 266,757 $ 240,671 $ 286,946 Agricultural and farmland 237,746 245,234 247,796 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 218,503 226,524 234,544 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 713,202 718,089 684,023 Multi-family 287,865 260,630 263,911 Construction and land development 360,824 364,290 298,048 One-to-four family residential 338,253 328,667 327,837 Municipal, consumer, and other 197,103 195,823 156,584 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,620,253 $ 2,579,928 $ 2,499,689 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 28 $ 65 $ 28,404 Agricultural and farmland — — 913 Municipal, consumer, and other — — 171 Total PPP Loans $ 28 $ 65 $ 29,488

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 994,954 $ 1,017,710 $ 1,087,659 Interest-bearing demand 1,139,150 1,131,284 1,105,949 Money market 555,425 584,202 583,198 Savings 634,527 641,139 633,171 Time 262,968 269,108 328,208 Total deposits $ 3,587,024 $ 3,643,443 $ 3,738,185





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost* Balance Interest Yield/Cost* Balance Interest Yield/Cost* (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,600,746 $ 36,791 5.61 % $ 2,481,920 $ 30,697 4.91 % $ 2,432,025 $ 28,546 4.66 % Securities 1,396,401 7,605 2.16 1,470,092 7,842 2.12 1,285,672 5,642 1.74 Deposits with banks 76,507 504 2.61 105,030 458 1.73 392,729 142 0.14 Other 5,607 48 3.37 2,936 17 2.25 4,821 25 2.10 Total interest-earning assets 4,079,261 $ 44,948 4.37 % 4,059,978 $ 39,014 3.81 % 4,115,247 $ 34,355 3.31 % Allowance for loan losses (25,404 ) (24,717 ) (24,826 ) Noninterest-earning assets 188,844 173,461 176,242 Total assets $ 4,242,701 $ 4,208,722 $ 4,266,663 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,125,877 $ 177 0.06 % $ 1,137,072 $ 144 0.05 % $ 1,061,481 $ 145 0.05 % Money market 572,718 379 0.26 577,388 203 0.14 589,396 158 0.11 Savings 640,668 53 0.03 649,752 53 0.03 630,489 53 0.03 Time 266,117 240 0.36 271,870 187 0.27 322,800 295 0.36 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,605,380 849 0.13 2,636,082 587 0.09 2,604,166 651 0.10 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,703 10 0.08 50,427 9 0.07 56,861 11 0.08 Borrowings 92,120 880 3.79 11,967 85 2.80 5,309 7 0.57 Subordinated notes 39,384 470 4.73 39,365 470 4.73 39,305 470 4.74 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,770 556 5.84 37,755 473 4.97 37,704 357 3.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,826,357 $ 2,765 0.39 % 2,775,596 $ 1,624 0.23 % 2,743,345 $ 1,496 0.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,023,355 1,031,407 1,087,468 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 25,078 20,736 25,660 Total liabilities 3,874,790 3,827,739 3,856,473 Stockholders’ Equity 367,911 380,983 410,190 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,242,701 $ 4,208,722 $ 4,266,663 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 42,183 4.10 % $ 37,390 3.65 % $ 32,859 3.17 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 698 0.07 674 0.07 514 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 42,881 4.17 % $ 38,064 3.72 % $ 33,373 3.22 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.98 % 3.58 % 3.09 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,252,904 $ 1,284,382 $ 1,371,902 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.44 1.46 1.50 Cost of total deposits 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Cost of funds 0.28 0.17 0.15

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,514,549 $ 123,478 4.91 % $ 2,271,544 $ 106,284 4.68 % Securities 1,403,016 27,937 1.99 1,148,900 21,348 1.86 Deposits with banks 197,030 1,541 0.78 422,828 527 0.12 Other 3,529 98 2.77 3,201 64 2.01 Total interest-earning assets 4,118,124 $ 153,054 3.72 % 3,846,473 $ 128,223 3.33 % Allowance for loan losses (24,703 ) (27,999 ) Noninterest-earning assets 176,427 162,064 Total assets $ 4,269,848 $ 3,980,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,141,402 $ 607 0.05 % $ 1,024,888 $ 518 0.05 % Money market 582,514 813 0.14 521,366 437 0.08 Savings 650,385 208 0.03 595,887 188 0.03 Time 283,232 883 0.31 295,788 1,329 0.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,657,533 2,511 0.09 2,437,929 2,472 0.10 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,554 36 0.07 50,104 34 0.07 Borrowings 26,468 967 3.65 1,653 9 0.54 Subordinated notes 39,355 1,879 4.77 39,275 1,879 4.78 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,746 1,787 4.73 37,680 1,426 3.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,812,656 $ 7,180 0.26 % 2,566,641 $ 5,820 0.23 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,051,187 1,004,757 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,688 29,060 Total liabilities 3,886,531 3,600,458 Stockholders’ Equity 383,317 380,080 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,269,848 3,980,538 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 145,874 3.54 % $ 122,403 3.18 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 2,499 0.06 2,028 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 148,373 3.60 % $ 124,431 3.23 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.46 % 3.10 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,305,468 $ 1,279,832 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.46 1.50 Cost of total deposits 0.07 % 0.07 % Cost of funds 0.19 0.16

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 2,155 $ 3,206 $ 2,763 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 1 — 16 Total nonperforming loans 2,156 3,206 2,779 Foreclosed assets 3,030 2,637 3,278 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,186 $ 5,843 $ 6,057 Allowance for loan losses $ 25,333 $ 25,060 $ 23,936 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,620,253 2,579,928 2,499,689 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 1,175.55 781.66 866.30 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1,175.00 781.66 861.32 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.08 0.12 0.11 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.08 0.12 0.11 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 0.14 0.14 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses, and foreclosed assets 0.20 0.23 0.24

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $145 thousand, $22 thousand, and $32 thousand as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 25,060 $ 24,734 $ 24,861 $ 23,936 $ 31,838 Provision (653 ) 386 (843 ) (706 ) (8,077 ) Charge-offs (169 ) (222 ) (539 ) (684 ) (1,414 ) Recoveries 1,095 162 457 2,787 1,589 Ending balance $ 25,333 $ 25,060 $ 23,936 $ 25,333 $ 23,936 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (926 ) $ 60 $ 82 $ (2,103 ) $ (175 ) Average loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,600,746 2,481,920 2,432,025 2,514,549 2,271,544 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * (0.14 ) % 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.08 ) % (0.01 ) %

* Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ 17,157 $ 15,627 $ 13,594 $ 60,473 $ 56,271 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses (630 ) (462 ) (879 ) (1,092 ) (1,416 ) Branch closure expenses — — — — (748 ) Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises — (38 ) — 141 — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (293 ) 351 265 2,153 1,690 Total adjustments (923 ) (149 ) (614 ) 1,202 (474 ) Tax effect of adjustments 177 (80 ) 48 (551 ) (95 ) Less adjustments, after tax effect (746 ) (229 ) (566 ) 651 (569 ) Adjusted net income $ 17,903 $ 15,856 $ 14,160 $ 59,822 $ 56,840 Average assets $ 4,242,701 $ 4,208,722 $ 4,266,663 $ 4,269,848 $ 3,980,538 Return on average assets * 1.60 % 1.47 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.67 1.49 1.32 1.40 1.43

* Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income $ 17,157 $ 15,627 $ 13,594 $ 60,473 $ 56,271 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (20 ) (17 ) (23 ) (71 ) (104 ) Numerator for earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 17,137 $ 15,610 $ 13,571 $ 60,402 $ 56,167 Adjusted net income $ 17,903 $ 15,856 $ 14,160 $ 59,822 $ 56,840 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (21 ) (17 ) (24 ) (70 ) (105 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 17,882 $ 15,839 $ 14,136 $ 59,752 $ 56,735 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 28,752,626 28,787,662 29,036,164 28,853,697 27,795,806 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 91,905 72,643 27,577 65,619 15,487 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 28,844,531 28,860,305 29,063,741 28,919,316 27,811,293 Earnings per share – Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.02 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.02 Adjusted earnings per share – Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 2.07 $ 2.04 Adjusted earnings per share – Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 2.07 $ 2.04

(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 42,183 $ 37,390 $ 32,859 $ 145,874 $ 122,403 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 698 674 514 2,499 2,028 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 42,881 $ 38,064 $ 33,373 $ 148,373 $ 124,431 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 4.10 % 3.65 % 3.17 % 3.54 % 3.18 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.05 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 4.17 % 3.72 % 3.22 % 3.60 % 3.23 % Average interest-earning assets $ 4,079,261 $ 4,059,978 $ 4,115,247 $ 4,118,124 $ 3,846,473

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 27,510 $ 23,998 $ 24,381 $ 99,507 $ 91,246 Less: amortization of intangible assets 140 243 255 873 1,054 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 27,370 $ 23,755 $ 24,126 $ 98,634 $ 90,192 Net interest income $ 42,183 $ 37,390 $ 32,859 $ 145,874 $ 122,403 Total noninterest income 7,889 8,234 9,354 34,717 37,328 Operating revenue 50,072 45,624 42,213 180,591 159,731 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 698 674 514 2,499 2,028 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 50,770 $ 46,298 $ 42,727 $ 183,090 $ 161,759 Efficiency ratio 54.66 % 52.07 % 57.15 % 54.62 % 56.46 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 53.91 51.31 56.47 53.87 55.76

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 377,649 $ 359,073 $ 411,881 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 29,322 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,070 1,210 1,943 Tangible common equity $ 347,257 $ 328,541 $ 380,616 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,277,751 $ 4,213,324 $ 4,314,254 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 29,322 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,070 1,210 1,943 Tangible assets $ 4,247,359 $ 4,182,792 $ 4,282,989 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 8.83 % 8.52 % 9.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.18 7.85 8.89 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,752,626 28,752,626 28,986,061 Book value per share $ 13.13 $ 12.49 $ 14.21 Tangible book value per share 12.08 11.43 13.13





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 367,911 $ 380,983 $ 410,190 $ 383,317 $ 380,080 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 29,322 29,322 25,057 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,134 1,356 2,092 1,480 2,333 Average tangible common equity $ 337,455 $ 350,305 $ 378,776 $ 352,515 $ 352,690 Net income $ 17,157 $ 15,627 $ 13,594 $ 60,473 $ 56,271 Adjusted net income 17,903 15,856 14,160 59,822 56,840 Return on average stockholders’ equity * 18.50 % 16.27 % 13.15 % 15.78 % 14.81 % Return on average tangible common equity * 20.17 17.70 14.24 17.15 15.95 Adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity * 19.31 % 16.51 % 13.70 % 15.61 % 14.95 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 21.05 17.96 14.83 16.97 16.12

* Annualized measure.