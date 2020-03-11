Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HC2 BROADCASTING ANNOUNCES CARRIAGE OF CHEDDAR NEWS IN OVER 40 U.S. MARKETS

HC2 BROADCASTING ANNOUNCES CARRIAGE OF CHEDDAR NEWS IN OVER 40 U.S. MARKETS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Major Markets Include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HC2 Broadcasting, the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announces today the launch of the Cheddar News network on more than 40 of HC2 Broadcasting’s free, over-the-air (OTA) TV stations across the United States, including stations in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Seattle. The channel is now available in more than 20 markets and will rollout to additional stations in the coming weeks; overall, the HC2 Broadcasting stations carrying Cheddar News will reach approximately 10 million OTA households across the U.S.

Cheddar News is an innovative, digital-first, general news network focused on young professional and millennial audiences. The Cheddar networks are currently available in approximately 40 million pay-tv homes, including on cable television systems like Optimum and Spectrum, and distributed over the internet as an over-the-top streaming network on platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV, the Roku Channel, and Pluto. Cheddar also has a large social following across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other platforms, generating hundreds of millions of video views a month.

“We are excited to welcome Cheddar to the HC2 Broadcasting lineup and to introduce the Cheddar News network to millions of viewers in 40+ markets,” said Phil Falcone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2 Holdings, as well as Chairman and CEO of HC2 Broadcasting. “The addition of Cheddar News to our platform underscores HC2’s best-in-class OTA distribution and the value that we bring popular content providers like Cheddar by delivering their content to audiences across the U.S. who watch television over-the-air.”

Cheddar is now available in the following 20 markets with the corresponding station call sign and channel position:

  • Los Angeles, CA, KSKJ-CD, Channel 45.5
  • Houston, TX, KBMN-LD, Channel 40.4
  • Tampa – St Petersburg – Sarasota, FL, WXAX-CD, Channel 26.5
  • Detroit, MI, WUDL-LD, Channel 19.6
  • Denver, CO, K05MD-D, Channel 5.3
  • Orlando – Daytona Beach – Melbourne, FL, WFEF-LD, Channel 50.7
  • Cleveland – Akron – Canton, OH, KONV-LD, Channel 28.3
  • Charlotte, NC, W21CK-D, Channel 21.2
  • St. Louis, MO, KPTN-LD, Channel 7.4
  • Baltimore, MD, WQAW-LP, Channel 69.4
  • Salt Lake City, UT, KPNZ, Channel 24.4
  • San Antonio, TX, KSSJ-CD, Channel 47.1
  • Hartford – New Haven, CT, WRNT-LD, Channel 32.4
  • Columbus, OH, WDEM-CD, Channel 17.6
  • Las Vegas, NV, K36NE-D, Channel 43.6
  • Jacksonville, FL, WKBJ-LD, Channel 20.4
  • Louisville, KY, W27DH-D, Channel 27.4
  • New Orleans, LA, WTNO-LP, Channel 22.4
  • Memphis, TN, W15EA-D, Channel 42.5
  • Richmond – Petersburg, VA, WFWG-LD, Channel 38.5

The additional 20 markets, which will launch in the near future, include:

  • Philadelphia, PA, W36DO-D, Channel 36.1
  • Dallas – Ft. Worth, TX, KNAV-LP, Channel 22.2
  • San Francisco – Oakland – San Jose, CA, KQRO-LD, Channel 45.1
  • Phoenix – Prescott, AZ, KTVP-LD, Channel TBD
  • Seattle, WA, KUSE-LD, Channel 46.6
  • Minneapolis – St. Paul, MN, KMBD-LD, Channel 43.2
  • Indianapolis, IN, WUDZ, Channel 28.6
  • Raleigh – Durham – Fayetteville, NC, WNCB-LD, Channel TBD
  • Birmingham – Anniston – Tuscaloosa, AL, WUOA-LD, Channel 46.7
  • Buffalo, NY, WVTT-CD, Channel 34.4
  • Fresno – Visalia, CA, K17JI-D, Channel 12.5
  • Des Moines – Ames, IA, KAJR-LD, Channel 36.6
  • Columbia, SC, WDRF-LD, Channel 21.1
  • Rochester – Mason City – Austin, NY, WGCE-CD, Channel TBD
  • Flint – Saginaw – Bay City, MI, WFFC-LD, Channel 25.6
  • Madison, WI, W23BW-D, Channel 23.7
  • Paducah, KY – Cape Girardeau, MO – Harrisburg, IL, W29CI-D, Channel 29.7
  • Charleston, SC, WBSE-LD, Channel 20.1
  • Boise, ID, K31FD-D, Channel 31.7
  • Evansville, IN, WUCU-LD, Channel 33.5
  • Tyler – Longview- Nacogdoches, TX, KKPD-LD, Channel 30.4
  • Macon, GA, W21DA-D, Channel 21.4
  • Bakersfield, CA, KXBF-LD, Channel 14.6
  • Santa Barbara – San Luis Obispo, CA, KSBO-CD, Channel 42.6
  • Wilmington, NC, WQDH-LD, Channel 49.4
  • Corpus Christi, TX, K29IP-D, Channel 29.3


About HC2 Broadcasting
HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc.  As of December 2019, HC2 Broadcasting owns and operates 195 operational stations.  In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 250 silent licenses and construction permits.  The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, including construction permits, covers approximately 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States.  For more information, please visit www.hc2broadcasting.com.

About Cheddar
Cheddar is a leading news network, with programming available on Altice USA’s Optimum, Suddenlink and Altice One platforms, Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Comcast X1, Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014, and is owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS). Learn more at www.cheddar.com.

CONTACTS:                

Investor Relations
Garrett Edson                          
HC2 Holdings                           
[email protected]                             
(212) 235-2691

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.