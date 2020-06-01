Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HC2 Broadcasting Announces Carriage of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ LX Network in 15 U.S. Markets

HC2 Broadcasting Announces Carriage of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ LX Network in 15 U.S. Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Major Markets Include Atlanta, Seattle and Detroit

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HC2 Broadcasting, the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announced today the launch of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ LX Network in 15 of HC2 Broadcasting’s free, over-the-air (OTA) TV stations across the United States, including Atlanta, Seattle and Detroit. The LX channel is currently available in a total of 43 U.S.-based markets, including NBC/Telemundo owned station markets, and will rollout to additional HC2 Broadcasting stations in the coming weeks. To access LX’s market and channel listings, visit LX.com’s “Where To Watch” page, or click here

As the only network that is available in all platforms, including OTA, cable, and streaming/OTT, LX serves adults 18-45 and delivers 20 hours of local news and original programming each week. LX features visually-rich, longer-form content and an innovative storytelling approach to news that is personal, inspiring and empowers audiences to take part in the conversation.

“Our new partnership with LX underscores the value we bring to content providers. We are thrilled to welcome LX to HC2 Broadcasting’s best-in-class OTA network,” said Phil Falcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2 Holdings, as well as Chairman and CEO of HC2 Broadcasting. “LX is set on presenting news in an entirely new way, and we cannot wait for our audiences to watch LX’s stories, which go beyond the headlines.”

LX is now, or soon-to-be, available in the following 15 markets with the corresponding station call sign and channel position:

  • Atlanta, GA, WYGA-CD, Channel 16.7
  • Seattle, WA, KUSE-LD, Channel 46.6
  • Detroit, MI, WDWO-CD, Channel 18.2
  • Minneapolis – St. Paul, MN, KJNK-LD, Channel 25.4
  • Cleveland – Akron – Canton, OH, WUEK-LD, Channel 26.7
  • Charlotte, NC, WHEH-LD, Channel 41.2
  • Portland, OR, KOXI-CD, Channel 20.6
  • St. Louis, MO, K25NG-D, Channel 25.5
  • Pittsburgh, PA, WWLM-CD, Channel 20.6
  • Indianapolis, IN, WUDZ-LD, Channel 28.5
  • Baltimore, MD, WQAW-LP, Channel 69.6
  • Nashville, TN, WCTZ-LD, Channel 35.7
  • Kansas City, MO, KAJF-LD, Channel 21.5
  • Columbus, OH, WDEM-CD, Channel 17.3
  • Milwaukee, WI, WTSJ-LP, Channel 38.5

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc.  As of late April 2020, HC2 Broadcasting has 218 operational stations.  In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 250 silent licenses and construction permits.  The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, including construction permits, covers approximately 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States.  For more information, please visit www.hc2broadcasting.com.

About LX
LX or ‘Local X’ is NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ new TV and streaming network that serves adults 18-45. LX delivers 20 hours of local news and original programming each week. The network highlights stories about technology, the environment, community and social issues, current events and politics, among other topics. Audiences can also tune in to the network to watch fan-favorite shows 1st LookGeorge To The Rescue and Open House, and programming from various content partners. LX’s innovative storytelling approach to news is personal, inspiring and empowers audiences to take part in the conversation.  At LX, every story is local helping to connect  people to communities and to each other. LX is available as a linear/OTA feed in the following markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Sacramento, Charlotte, Portland, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Nashville, San Diego, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Kansas City, Hartford, Columbus (OH), Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Fort Myers, Richmond, Fresno, Providence, Tucson, McAllen, El Paso, Springfield. For more information and to check local listings, visit LX.com. Follow on social @NBCLX #NBCLX. 

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations
NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations and subsidiary digital businesses serving 30 markets, a regional news network, multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, and LX, the division’s new TV/streaming network that serves adults 18-45, a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company. The local TV stations can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, and produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

CONTACTS:                

Investor Relations
Garrett Edson
HC2 Holdings
[email protected]
(212) 235-2691

NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations
Melissa Castro
[email protected]
954-593-9836 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.