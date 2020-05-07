HC2 Holdings Advises Stockholders to Revoke Their Consents to Percy Rockdale’s Proposals

HC2 Recommends Stockholders Sign, Date and Promptly Return the WHITE Consent Revocation Card and Mark “REVOKE MY CONSENT” Boxes to Oppose Each of Percy Rockdale’s Proposals and Support HC2’s Independent, Experienced and Highly-Qualified Directors

HC2 Advises Stockholders to Vote For HC2’s Full Slate of Directors at HC2’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, today reminded stockholders to review HC2’s extensive board refreshment, stockholder engagement and voluntary compensation reductions, before making a considered judgment on Board composition at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). The Company strongly advises that stockholders refrain from committing to a hasty decision and return the WHITE consent revocation card to revoke their consent to Percy Rockdale’s unnecessary consent solicitation, and recommends that stockholders support HC2’s slate of independent, experienced and highly-qualified directors at the forthcoming 2020 Annual Meeting mere weeks away.

Unfortunately, Percy Rockdale continues to agitate and extend its distracting and unnecessary consent solicitation past the May 7, 2020 deadline previously disclosed by Percy Rockdale, and with our 2020 Annual Meeting just weeks away. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at a time and place to be subsequently determined, where stockholders will be offered ample opportunity to consider and advise the Company on its Board composition.

HC2 previously announced extensive Board refreshment and compensation adjustments as part of the Company’s ongoing stockholder engagement based directly upon stockholder feedback. These measures include:

The addition of new independent nominees, Shelly C. Lombard and Jeffrey M. Tuder, to the Company’s slate of director nominees, as the result of constructive engagement with significant stockholder, JDS1, LLC, demonstrating the Board’s commitment to incorporating stockholder feedback;



The appointment of independent director nominee, Avram A. “Avie” Glazer, as Chairman of the Board, if HC2’s slate of director nominees is elected at the 2020 Annual Meeting;



Director and Chief Executive Officer Phil Falcone’s voluntary commitment to forgo any potential bonus payments in respect of 2020 performance or any future year performance, until HC2’s stock price reaches an average trading price of at least $7.50 per share over a 30 trading day period; and



The Board’s voluntary reduction of its cash compensation by 25% for Non-Employee Directors, effective April 28, 2020, as well as its commitment that total compensation to the Board in 2020 will not exceed the aggregate compensation paid to the Board in 2019, to which all members of the Company’s slate of director nominees have unanimously agreed.

HC2 looks forward to sharing with all stockholders its full slate of nominees for consideration at the 2020 Annual Meeting, and expects to announce the comprehensive slate soon.

The Company also encourages stockholders to visit http://www.HC2Vision.com to learn more about HC2’s leadership and plan to enhance value for all stockholders.

THE CHOICE IS CLEAR

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ENCLOSED WHITE CONSENT REVOCATION CARD

Your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders sign , date and promptly return the enclosed WHITE Consent Revocation Card and mark the “REVOKE MY CONSENT” boxes to oppose each of Percy Rockdale’s proposals and support HC2’s independent, experienced and highly qualified directors. Please do not return or otherwise vote any green consent card sent to you by Percy Rockdale—even as a protest vote against Percy Rockdale.

For more information, please go to: www.HC2vision.com

No matter how many or how few shares you own, your revocation of consent is extremely important to ensuring HC2 can carry out its strategic objective of creating near-term value and driving even higher returns over the long term for all of our stockholders. Please act today and make your voice heard regarding the future of HC2.

If you have any questions or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact our soliciting agent, Okapi Partners. Stockholders may call Okapi at (877) 629-6355. Banks and brokerage firms may call Okapi at (212) 297-0720. Stockholders, banks and brokerage firms may also contact Okapi via email at [email protected] .

If you have any questions or need assistance voting contact:

Okapi Partners

1212 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10036

Banks and Brokers Call Collect: (212) 297-0720

All Others Call Toll Free: (877) 629-6355

Email: [email protected]

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2’s largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

