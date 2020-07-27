HC2 Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 after the market closes.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Wayne Barr, Jr., interim Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Sena, Chief Financial Officer.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through HC2’s Investor Relations website at ir.hc2.com . To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the “Investor Relations” portion of the HC2 website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-705-6003

International Dial-In: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Number: 13707250

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921

International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 13707250

*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call through August 24, 2020.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2’s largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations

ICR

Garrett Edson

[email protected]

(212) 235-2691