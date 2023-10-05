TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, announced today that its subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Company, has received approval by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation to assume up to 25,000 policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s state-backed insurance company. The assumption would be under Florida’s legislatively mandated depopulation program, which is designed to encourage private companies to assume policies from Citizens.

“TypTap has leveraged internally developed technology enabling it to grow organically in Florida. With the operating environment improving in Florida, we see an opportunity to supplement TypTap’s existing business through the Citizens depopulation program,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s chairman and chief executive officer.

The number of policies to be assumed from Citizens is expected to be finalized in December. Citizens policyholders are entitled to reject the assumption in some cases or move their business to another company.

