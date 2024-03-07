Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $3.40

Fourth Quarter Gross Loss Ratio of 30.4%

Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $54.2 million

TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $54.2 million and net income of $40.9 million, or $3.40 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $38.8 million, or $3.22 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“Several major achievements were accomplished since the end of the third quarter, including completing four assumptions from Citizens, growing premiums-in-force by approximately 30%, further reducing the gross loss ratio to 30%, and commencing operations of a new insurance carrier,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We also redeemed all outstanding preferred shares from Centerbridge and completed a secondary common stock offering for proceeds of $85 million.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter increased to $215.2 million from $183.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2023 include $23 million of premium from the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter decreased to $66.6 million from $77.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Premiums ceded represented 30.9% of gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 42.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net investment income in the fourth quarter was $10.3 million compared with $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was attributable to higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents as well as a higher cash balance.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $65.4 million from $72.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The gross loss ratio in the fourth quarter declined to 30.4% from 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the continued improvement in claims experience in Florida including lower claims and litigation frequency.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $22.7 million from $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and declined to 10.6% of gross premiums earned from 13.1%, reflecting lower commissions and lower policy acquisition expense related to policies assumed from Citizens.

Full Year 2023 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the company reported net income of $89.3 million, or $7.62 diluted earnings per share, compared with a net loss of $54.6 million, or $6.24 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve-month period was $86.8 million, or $7.41 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net loss of $47.5 million, or $5.48 loss per share, in the same period of 2022. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $765.5 million from $724.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. Gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2023 include $23 million of premium from the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $269.6 million from $261.1 million in the twelve months of 2022. Premiums ceded represented 35.2% and 36.0% of gross premiums earned in the twelve months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $46.2 million from $32.4 million in the twelve months of 2022. Results for the twelve months of 2023 included a $8.9 million gain from the sale of two real estate investment properties and results for the twelve months of 2022 included a $13.4 million gain from the sale of real estate investment property. Excluding real estate gains, net investment income for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $37.3 million from $19.0 million for the twelve months of 2022. The increase was attributable to higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents as well as a higher cash balance.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the twelve months of 2023 decreased to $254.6 million from $371.5 million in the twelve months of 2022. The twelve months of 2022 included $64.6 million of loss expense related to Hurricane Ian. After adjusting for this, the gross loss ratio for the twelve months of 2023 improved to 33% compared to an adjusted gross loss ratio of 42% for the twelve months of 2022 reflecting the continued improvement in claims experience in Florida including lower claims and litigation frequency.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the twelve months of 2023 decreased to $90.8 million from $105.0 million in the twelve months of 2022 and declined to 11.9% of gross premiums earned from 14.5%, reflecting lower commissions, the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company and lower policy acquisition expenses related to the policies assumed from Citizens.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, March 7, 2024, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman, and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.hcigroup.com.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HCI” and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “prospects” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) FY 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 FY 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 535,070 $ 182,038 $ 127,334 $ 140,544 $ 85,153 $ 377,860 TypTap Insurance Company 363,552 138,482 70,931 39,438 114,701 348,159 Total Gross Written Premiums 898,622 320,520 198,265 179,982 199,854 726,019 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 417,202 125,796 102,075 96,875 92,456 426,501 TypTap Insurance Company 348,310 89,394 86,233 85,071 87,612 298,215 Total Gross Premiums Earned 765,512 215,190 188,308 181,946 180,068 724,716 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 33.3 % 30.4 % 35.4 % 34.0 % 33.6 % 51.3 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ 7.62 $ 3.40 $ 1.34 $ 1.28 $ 1.54 $ (6.24 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 7.41 $ 3.22 $ 1.41 $ 1.22 $ 1.50 $ (5.48 ) Dividends per share $ 1.60 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 33.36 $ 33.36 $ 23.27 $ 21.92 $ 20.97 $ 18.91 Shares outstanding at the end of period 9,738,183 9,738,183 8,590,824 8,594,764 8,596,673 8,598,682

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $387,687 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 383,238 $ 483,901 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $44,011 and $36,272, respectively) 45,537 34,583 Limited partnership investments 23,583 25,702 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity — 18 Real estate investments 67,893 71,388 Total investments 520,251 615,592 Cash and cash equivalents 536,478 234,863 Restricted cash 3,287 2,900 Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities 91,085 — Accrued interest and dividends receivable 3,507 1,952 Income taxes receivable — 2,807 Deferred income taxes, net 512 — Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,152 and $5,362, respectively) 38,037 34,998 Assumed premium receivable 19,954 — Prepaid reinsurance premiums 86,232 66,627 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 19,690 71,594 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $118 and $454, respectively) 330,604 616,765 Deferred policy acquisition costs 42,910 45,522 Property and equipment, net 29,251 17,910 Right-of-use-assets – operating leases 1,407 777 Intangible assets, net 7,659 10,578 Funds withheld for assumed business 30,087 48,772 Other assets 50,365 31,671 Total assets $ 1,811,316 $ 1,803,328 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 585,073 $ 863,765 Unearned premiums 501,157 368,047 Advance premiums 15,895 18,587 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,145 8,606 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 8,921 17,646 Assumed premiums payable 850 — Accrued expenses 19,722 14,534 Income tax payable 7,702 — Deferred income taxes, net — 1,704 Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses — 19,863 Long-term debt 208,495 211,687 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,408 721 Other liabilities 35,623 23,361 Total liabilities 1,387,991 1,548,521 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 96,160 93,553 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 9,738,183 and 8,598,682

shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 89,568 — Retained income 238,438 172,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (3,163 ) (9,886 ) Total stockholders’ equity 324,843 162,596 Noncontrolling interests 2,322 (1,342 ) Total equity 327,165 161,254 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,811,316 $ 1,803,328

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 215,190 $ 182,954 $ 765,512 $ 724,716 Premiums ceded (66,576 ) (77,036 ) (269,627 ) (261,144 ) Net premiums earned 148,614 105,918 495,885 463,572 Net investment income 10,341 7,365 46,234 32,447 Net realized investment (losses) gains (410 ) 17 (1,996 ) (1,187 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 2,830 1,004 3,215 (7,153 ) Policy fee income 1,053 1,099 4,704 4,279 Gain from remeasurement of contingent liabilities — 3,117 — 3,117 Other 242 1,423 2,628 4,488 Total revenue 162,670 119,943 550,670 499,563 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 65,398 72,135 254,579 371,463 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 22,716 24,028 90,822 104,977 General and administrative personnel expenses 12,230 11,328 53,868 56,511 Interest expense 2,822 2,839 11,117 7,768 Impairment loss — 2,284 — 2,284 Other operating expenses 5,344 4,586 22,634 24,978 Total expenses 108,510 117,200 433,020 567,981 Income (loss) before income taxes 54,160 2,743 117,650 (68,418 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 13,247 92 28,393 (13,815 ) Net income (loss) $ 40,913 $ 2,651 $ 89,257 $ (54,603 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,360 ) (2,305 ) (9,370 ) (9,106 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (457 ) 1,180 (853 ) 5,198 Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $ 38,096 $ 1,526 $ 79,034 $ (58,511 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 4.31 $ 0.18 $ 9.13 $ (6.24 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 3.40 $ 0.18 $ 7.62 $ (6.24 ) Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below. Three Months Ended Year Ended GAAP December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 40,913 $ 89,257 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,360 ) (9,370 ) Less: TypTap Group’s net (income) attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group’s participating securities (457 ) (853 ) Net income attributable to HCI 38,096 79,034 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (1,166 ) (2,625 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 36,930 8,567 $ 4.31 76,409 8,367 $ 9.13 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 155 — 83 Convertible senior notes 1,938 2,538 7,732 2,538 Warrants — 192 — 56 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 38,868 11,452 $ 3.40 $ 84,141 11,044 $ 7.62 (a) Shares in thousands.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI’s portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 GAAP Net income $ 40,913 $ 89,257 Net unrealized investment gains $ (2,830 ) $ (3,215 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.041% $ 709 $ 805 Net adjustment to Net income $ (2,121 ) $ (2,410 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 38,792 $ 86,847

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.



Three Months Ended Year Ended Non-GAAP December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 38,792 $ 86,847 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,360 ) $ (9,370 ) Less: TypTap Group’s net income attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group’s participating securities (433 ) (841 ) Net income attributable to HCI 35,999 76,636 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (1,101 ) (2,545 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 34,898 8,567 $ 4.07 74,091 8,367 $ 8.86 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 155 — 83 Convertible senior notes 1,938 2,538 7,732 2,538 Warrants — 192 — 56 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 36,836 $ 11,452 $ 3.22 $ 81,823 $ 11,044 $ 7.41 (a) Shares in thousands.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS