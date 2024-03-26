TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time in the 1st Floor Auditorium of HCI’s headquarters at 3802 Coconut Palm Drive, Tampa, Florida.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, April 15, 2024, will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting. Items of business will include the following proposals:

To elect Class A Directors To ratify the appointment of external auditors To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers

Shareholders will also consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HCI” and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

[email protected]