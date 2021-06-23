Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HCI Group to Present at BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference on June 30, 2021

HCI Group to Present at BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference on June 30, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a leading homeowners insurer executing on a nationwide expansion plan through its technology-led insurance subsidiary TypTap Insurance Company, will participate at the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel and TypTap Insurance Company President Kevin Mitchell are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with BofA Managing Director and Research Analyst Joshua Shanker on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information, please contact Gateway Group at [email protected]

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners’ insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HCI” and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

About TypTap Insurance Group, Inc.
Founded in 2016 as a division of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), TypTap’s mission is to utilize technology, data, and data analytics to simplify the insurance experience. TypTap is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that provides homeowners and flood insurance with the company currently executing on its nationwide expansion plans. TypTap uses its innovative, proprietary, online platform to quote and bind policies quickly and efficiently. Powerful algorithms, enabled by artificial intelligence, are designed to identify policies that deliver profitable results while mitigating risk.

TypTap Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, Vice President
TypTap Insurance Group
Tel (813) 405-3204
[email protected]   

TypTap Media Contact:
Jordan Schmidt, Managing Director
Gateway Group
Tel (949) 386-6332
[email protected]

HCI Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
[email protected]

HCI Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group
Tel (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.