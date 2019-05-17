HCSG MAY 21 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. – HCSG

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from April 11, 2017 through March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Healthcare Services investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s CEO either knew or was reckless in not knowing that Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the company’s track record without a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) defendants concealed that the SEC had written to Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into the company’s earnings per share rounding practices; and (3) Healthcare Services concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the company in March 2018 demanding the production of documents in connection with how Healthcare Services calculated earnings per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

