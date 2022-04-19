HCSS Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

Steve McGough appointed President and CEO; Mike Rydin to retire and focus on his philanthropic activities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCSS, the leading integrated software solution company that helps contractors from estimating and bidding through project completion, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Steve McGough to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Mike Rydin, who founded HCSS and served as CEO for more than 35 years.

“I am honored to take the reins and to have the opportunity to work with our talented employees to advance HCSS’ profitable growth strategy,” McGough said. “I want to thank Mike Rydin for his partnership at HCSS and also the Board for its confidence in me as I step into this new role.”

“It has been a privilege to lead the HCSS team. I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much,” Rydin said. “I am proud of what our leadership team has accomplished over the years and am confident that they will continue to make HCSS a stellar company.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, the management team and HCSS, I’d like to thank Mike for his leadership and impact over his more than three decades leading the organization,” said A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. “Under his leadership, HCSS has transformed into a world-class software company that delivers best-in-class solutions to the construction industry. The Board is sincerely grateful to Mike for his dedication and wishes him nothing but the best.”

Rohde continued, “Steve’s leadership has helped drive HCSS to success for more than 17 years and we are confident that he is the right leader to execute on the company’s strategic priorities and accelerate growth.”

ABOUT STEVE MCGOUGH

Steve McGough joined HCSS in 2005 as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for driving operations, sales, accounting, and finance and was later named to President in 2015. Prior to HCSS, McGough held multiple leadership roles in the construction industry. He has been active with several industry associations. He is the immediate past Chairman of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) and is a member of their Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Additionally, he is a member of The Beavers and the current Chairman for TRIP, a national transportation research group that promotes transportation policies that help relieve traffic congestion and its impact on air quality, improve road and bridge conditions, make surface travel safer, and enhance economic productivity. McGough received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his Master of Business Administration from Tulane University.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

