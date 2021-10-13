Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HCSS Selected as 2021 Top Construction Technology Firm

HCSS Selected as 2021 Top Construction Technology Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Inaugural List from Construction Executive of Top Technology Companies that Continually Innovate

HCSS Logo

HCSS Logo

HCSS Logo

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces the company was named to Construction Executive’s inaugural list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. The selection was based on how these businesses continually innovate to make construction the transparent and collaborative enterprise it deserves to be.

“HCSS appears on Construction Executive’s list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™ in over 50 percent of the categories, which is a huge testament to our broad offering of powerful solutions that help construction firms embrace digital processes, gain access to information from anywhere, and grow their business,” said Steve McGough, President & CFO, HCSS. “Clients say that having the ability to share data between apps or while out in the field saves time and money, helping them to do more work at a lower cost.”

Construction Executive divided the list of top firms into 21 solution segments. HCSS won in eleven of the categories for the following solutions:

  • Drones and Surveying – HCSS Aerial
  • Estimating and Takeoff – HCSS HeavyBid
  • Project Management, Collaboration, and Scheduling – HCSS HeavyJob
  • Safety Management and Reporting – HCSS Safety
  • Accounting and Job Costing – HCSS HeavyBid and HCSS HeavyJob
  • Business Intelligence, Reporting, & Analysis – HCSS HeavyBid
  • Contract Documents – HCSS HeavyBid
  • Document Management/Document Imaging – HCSS HeavyBit and HCSS HeavyJob
  • Field Reporting/Daily Reporting – HCSS HeavyJob
  • Preconstruction (Bidding, Subcontractor Prequalification, Permitting, etc.) – HCSS HeavyBid
  • Workforce and Labor Management – HCSS HeavyJob

Now in its 19th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September 2021 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™, featuring an analysis accompanied by an article in which leading technology experts discuss their construction clients’ most pressing business concerns. CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected included: 1) the firm’s product offerings specific to the AEC Industry; 2) the user profile for each product (type and size of the firm for which the product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license, project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past twelve months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2021 Top Construction Technology Firms list. For more information, contact surveys@magazinexperts.com. Note: Some technology firms which did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included by the Publisher for the sake of completeness.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

For More Information contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Office: 770.642.2080 x 214

Cell: 404.421.8497

Email: Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Related Images

Image 1: HCSS Logo

HCSS Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • HCSS Logo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.