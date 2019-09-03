HD Supply Completes Acquisition of Presto Maintenance Supply

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Industry Leader to Expand Facilities Maintenance Operations in Houston Metro Area

ATLANTA , Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, announced today that it has acquired Houston-based Presto Maintenance Supply, a Maintenance, Repair and Operations distribution company. Presto Maintenance Supply primarily serves the Houston metro-area multifamily industry and generated $15 million in sales in 2018. The deal closed on September 1, and terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Presto Maintenance Supply to the HD Supply Facilities Maintenance team,” said Brad Paulsen, President, HD Supply Facilities Maintenance. “In addition to acquiring a respectable business with a strong cultural fit and great end-market alignment, this acquisition further strengthens our ability to provide products and services for existing and new customers.”

About HD Supply:
HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in maintenance, repair and operations, and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company’s more than 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-driven services including jobsite delivery, will call and direct-ship options, diversified logistics and innovative solutions that contribute to its customers’ success.

Media Contact:
Quiana Pinckney, APR
HD Supply Public Relations
770-852-9057
[email protected]

