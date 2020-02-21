Breaking News
Home / Top News / HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter and full year results via press release on Tuesday, March 17th, at 6 a.m. (ET) to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. (ET). The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about HD Supply, please visit the company’s website at hdsupply.com. HD Supply uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding HD Supply is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

About HD Supply:
HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in the maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company’s approximately 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.

Investor Contact:
Charlotte Mclaughlin
HD Supply Investor Relations
770-852-9100
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Quiana Pinckney, APR
HD Supply Public Relations
770-852-9057
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.