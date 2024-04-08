HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Container Market Benefiting on Back of Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Rockville, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR industry analysis, the global HDPE blow molding and injection molding container market is expected to reach a size of US$ 11.51 billion in 2024 and increase to US$ 19.85 billion by the end of 2034.

The market for high-DENSITY POLYETHYlene (HDPE) blow molding and injection molding containers has grown steadily in recent years due to HDPE’s varied uses and advantageous material properties. Both blow molding and injection molding technologies are commonly used in container manufacturing due to their ability to generate elaborate designs while assuring durability and cost-effectiveness. HDPE containers are widely used in many industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and personal care goods.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9933

The blow molding process is appropriate for making large and lightweight containers such as bottles and drums, whereas injection molding is best for smaller, more intricate shapes like caps and closures. Growing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions has bolstered the HDPE container industry, which is known for its recyclability and eco-friendliness. Furthermore, HDPE’s inherent qualities, such as chemical resistance, impact strength, and barrier capabilities, contribute to the extensive use of HDPE containers across a variety of industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global HDPE blow molding and injection molding container sales are projected to reach US$ 11.51 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 4.72 billion by 2034-end.

The chemicals & petrochemicals sector is expected to hold around one-fourth market share by 2034.

China accounts for 72.5% market share in East Asia for HDPE blow molding and injection molding containers.

“High use of HDPE blow molding and injection molding containers in chemical & petrochemicals sectors due to their durability and cost-effectiveness,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

HDPE Containers Providing Compelling Economic Advantage Over Alternatives

Compared to other types of packing materials, HDPE containers provide a significant economic advantage. Manufacturing procedures used in blow molding and injection molding enable effective manufacturing of HDPE containers, resulting in lower production costs per unit. Because of their low cost, HDPE containers are an appealing option for companies in all kinds of sectors, especially those looking to improve their packaging solutions without sacrificing quality or durability.

Furthermore, the low cost of HDPE containers allows businesses to better allocate resources, resulting in increased overall operational efficiency and profitability. As organizations focus on cost reduction and operational optimization, the cheap cost of HDPE containers continues to drive their adoption and growth of the HDPE blow molding and injection molding container market.

Key Companies Profiled

Greif, Inc.

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Saudi Can Manufacturing Company Ltd

Duplas Al Sharq LLC

Greiner Packaging International GmbH,

Pampa Industries (International) Corp.

H&O Plastics Ltd.,

Singa Plastic Limited

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Mauser Group B.V.

National Plastic Factory LLC.

Nexus Plastic Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9933

Why is the United States an Important Market for HDPE Container Producers?

“Prioritize Efficient and Dependable Packaging Solutions”

The robust and varied economy of the United States prioritizes sectors like consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and industrial products, all requiring reliable packaging solutions. Benefitting from a well-developed infrastructure for manufacturing, distribution, and transportation, HDPE container enterprises efficiently access their intended audiences. Moreover, the nation’s economic landscape encourages innovation and sustainability, fueling the demand for eco-friendly packaging materials like HDPE.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the HDPE blow molding and injection molding container market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (blow molding, injection molding), end-use industry (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, homecare, chemicals & petrochemicals), and container type (bottles & packer bottles, jerry cans, pails, drums, IBCs, crates, pallets, caps & closures, trays, bowls & cutlery), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published By Fact.MR Research:

Hair Fixative Polymers Market : The global hair fixative polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% over the long-term forecast period (2019-2027) and it is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 650 Mn by 2027 end.

Men’s Personal Care Market : The global sales of men’s personal care is expected to garner a market value of US$ 30 Billion in 2022, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.6% and accumulate a market value of US$ 75 Billion through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Beauty Fridge Market : Demand for beauty fridges in the global market is expected to reach a value of US$ 50.4 Mn in 2021, with Y-o-Y growth in 2021 pegged at 6.5%, As per Fact.MR industry analysis, overall beauty fridge market value is expected to expand 2X, rising at an impressive CAGR of 7.1% through 2031.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.