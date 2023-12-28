Primary Mortgage Market Survey® U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 12/28/2023

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.61 percent.

“The rapid descent of mortgage rates over the last two months stabilized a bit this week, but rates continue to trend down,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Heading into the new year, the economy remains on firm ground with solid growth, a tight labor market, decelerating inflation, and a nascent rebound in the housing market.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.61 percent as of December 28, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.67 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.42 percent.

averaged 6.61 percent as of December 28, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.67 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.42 percent. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.93 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.95 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.68 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

