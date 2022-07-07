Headline Closes Over $950 Million to Invest in Early-Stage Startups

Breaking News
With a combined global early-stage portfolio of over 200 investments, Headline will continue to support the next generation of industry-defining companies with three new, regionally-focused funds in North America, Europe, and Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Headline, a leading tech-enabled global venture capital firm, today announced $954M in new capital across three distinct early-stage funds: Headline US VII, a $408M North America-focused fund based out of San Francisco; Headline EU VII, a €320M pan-Europe-focused fund based out of Berlin; and Headline Brazil III, a R$915M Latin America-focused fund based out of São Paulo.

Founded in 1999, Headline will use these three new funds to continue to utilize its global team and an unparalleled data-informed investment approach to identify, track, and invest in the fastest growing early-stage technology companies at the Seed and Series A. Each fund is regionally focused and independently managed by its respective local Headline team. However, the firm unites under a single Headline culture, technology, and investment philosophy.

Over a decade in deployment, the firm’s in-house built AI sourcing system, EVA, seeks to cut through bias to pinpoint companies that redefine industries regardless of background, ethnicity, gender, or headquarter location. Headline’s proprietary business analytics platform, ATHENA, quantifies product-market fit at the earliest stages by measuring the signals of customer obsession.

“Despite the recent market shifts, we continue to aggressively pursue the next wave of world-changing innovation,” said Mathias Schilling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Headline US team. “I’ve witnessed my fair share of market downturns over the past 20 years, and through these times, we’ve continued to seek out and cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit with a focus on the long-term. We believe Headline is uniquely positioned with our teams on the ground and a measured, methodical approach to investment that relies on our homegrown technology. The Headline teams will continue to take a founder-first philosophy as we invest these funds in each region.”

“Our early-stage focus enables us to closely work alongside the best and brightest entrepreneurs with a leader mindset to nurture their growth and accelerate market adoption,” said Christian Leybold, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Headline EU team. “We have built a strong multi-local portfolio of European up-and-comers by following a guiding principle, ‘work as a team and with great people,’ and we will continue to follow this North Star with our latest fund.”

Headline has grown from its Silicon Valley origins to 50+ investment professionals across the US and Europe, including Headline’s affiliated local early-stage investment teams in Asia and Latin America. This latest generation of Headline early-stage funds will invest $1.5M to $15M into technology startups across B2B and B2C. A selection of Headline’s prior investments includes Acorns, Angie’s List, AppFolio, Bumble, Creditas, Farfetch, Fetch Rewards, Flutterwave, Gopuff, Grin, Gympass, Honeycomb, Icertis, Pismo, The RealReal, Scopely, Segment, SEMRush, Sonos, Sorare, Staffbase, and Yeahka.

“Latin America has quickly become a vibrant hub for startup innovation, and as a Brazilian, I take pride in being able to support these companies,” said Romero Rodrigues, Managing Partner of Headline Brazil, based in Sao Paulo. “With R$915 million in newly secured funding for early-stage startups, we are excited to bolster the next generation of founders in the consumer internet, software, and fintech space as they continue to evolve the fabric of the Latin American startup ecosystem.”

For more information about Headline and to view Headline’s full portfolio, visit www.Headline.com.

About Headline
Headline is a global venture capital firm that uses its own technology and international team to discover – and invest in – the world’s boldest outliers. Headline is composed of a network of four regionally-focused early-stage funds in the US, Europe, Brazil, and Asia and a Global Venture Growth fund that invests worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, Headline has proudly worked alongside talented founders with global aspirations from Silicon Valley to São Paulo, Beijing to Berlin. Its portfolio includes category leaders across both B2B and B2C companies.

