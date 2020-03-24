Breaking News
Headwall Adds to Leadership Team with Director of Manufacturing & Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Karen Armstrong brings experience scaling optical manufacturing teams with a focus on lean manufacturing

Bolton, Massachusetts, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Headwall Photonics, a world leader that manufactures the core optical components within its own hyperspectral imaging platforms and instrumentation, as well as OEM components and sensors for third-party instrumentation, announced today the hiring of Karen Armstrong as Director of Manufacturing & Operations.

“As an expert in lean manufacturing, Karen is an experienced senior manager helping to position Headwall for profitable growth” says David Bannon, Headwall President & CEO. “Our customers come to us for the highest performing OEM instruments and spectral imaging solutions, and Karen has a skill set to help us grow the business within our targeted markets.”

“I look forward to bringing my focus on continuous improvement and implementation of both quality-based manufacturing and business efficiencies to Headwall,” says Armstrong. “Headwall’s customers have come to expect the best, and I anticipate working hard to deliver on this value proposition.”

Armstrong most recently served as Operations Manager at IPG Photonics, responsible for the optical component production group for a well-respected product line of industrial lasers. Previously she was the Director of Manufacturing Operations at General Dynamics/Axsys IR Systems, overseeing the high-volume assembly and test area and supporting significant business growth while implementing improvements in manufacturing, automation, and business processes.

Armstrong obtained a B.S. in Physics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and an M.S. in Electro-Optical Engineering from Tufts University.

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company is headquartered in the US, and has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.headwallphotonics.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ross Nakatsuji, Headwall Marketing Communications

580 Main Street

Bolton, Massachusetts 01740

+1-978-353-4051

[email protected]

www.headwallphotonics.com

###

Attachment

  • Karen_Armstrong 
CONTACT: Ross Nakatsuji
Headwall Photonics, inc.
+1-978-353-4051
[email protected]
