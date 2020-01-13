Breaking News
Headwall And Ocean Insight Enter Into China Distribution Agreement

Headwall and Ocean Insight look forward to fueling strong growth in the region

Headwall hyperspectral sensors lead the industry in performance, size efficiency, and custom OEM design for specific applications. Headwall sensors are used every day in the field, in the lab, under water, in the air, and in space.

Bolton, Massachusetts, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of the growing demand for hyperspectral imaging products, Headwall and Ocean Insight have entered into a partnership agreement whereby Ocean Insight China will distribute Headwall’s products through the company’s extensive commercial channels in the region. The agreement is effective immediately and reflects the growing demand both companies see for spectral imaging solutions.

Headwall and Ocean Insight share a common vision for the adoption of high-performance spectral instrumentation into general research, and industrial machine-vision applications in a variety of markets including food quality/safety, biosciences, consumer electronics, forensics, and environmental monitoring. The combination of Ocean Insight’s established technical sales & marketing infrastructure and Headwall’s industry-leading spectral imaging solutions will address a wide range of end-user applications in China.

“Headwall is extremely excited to partner with Ocean Insight China to accelerate our growth in this important region. Our hyperspectral solutions are complementary to Ocean Insight’s renowned spectral products and we are confident the combination provides synergistic growth opportunities for both companies,” said Don Battistoni, Headwall’s Vice President Global Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to working with the Ocean Insight team to leverage our hyperspectral solutions in both research and industrial application areas to drive end-user success.”

“Our partnership with Headwall allows us to offer sophisticated and robust solutions from the recognized leader in hyperspectral imaging,” said Ling Sun, President, Ocean Insight Asia. “Researchers in China want the best, and Headwall’s innovative products fit perfectly with our Applied Spectral Knowledge (ASK) philosophy.”

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of spectral instrumentation for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for critical, application-specific performance. The Company is based in Massachusetts where it has two locations (Bolton and Fitchburg). Headwall’s European operations (Headwall BVBA) are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.headwallphotonics.com

Headwall contact:

Ross Nakatsuji, Headwall Marketing Communications

580 Main Street, Bolton, Massachusetts 01740

Tel: +1-978-353-4051, E-mail: [email protected]

About Ocean Insight

From supplying spectroscopy modules and multispectral sensors in volume to providing turnkey systems for a wide range of applications, Ocean Insight partners with the world’s leading companies to deliver solutions that produce decisive results. Our sensing technologies, ability to engineer complex solutions, and experience in applying spectral knowledge to solve measurement challenges are uniquely placed to deliver custom solutions from prototype to mass production.

Ocean Insight contact:

Teresa Qian 钱留琴

Product Marketing Manager, Ocean Insight Asia 海洋光学亚洲

古北路666号601室，上海

Tel: 021-62956600-128, E-mail: [email protected]

###

Attachment

  • Micro-Hyperspecs 
CONTACT: Ross Nakatsuji
Headwall Photonics, inc.
+1-978-353-4051
[email protected]

Teresa Qian 钱留琴
Ocean Insight Asia
021-62956600-128
[email protected]
