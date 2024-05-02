Brings leadership experience with optics & photonics companies that innovate collaboratively with customers

Bolton, Massachusetts, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Headwall Group, the leader in advanced hyperspectral inspection & detection technology and optical components, is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Gareau as Vice President and General Manager of the Optical Components and Assemblies (OCA) business unit. This strategic hire marks a significant enhancement to Headwall’s leadership team and underscores a commitment to growth and excellence in serving the optics & photonics, industrial machine vision, and remote sensing markets.

Gareau brings senior leadership experience with optics and photonics companies that innovate collaboratively with customers. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Business Line Leader at IDEX Health and Science, where he led a focused approach to innovation and market leadership. Previously he held senior leadership roles with SCHOTT, Physik Instrumente, and Aperture Optical Sciences. His extensive expertise in optical technologies and strategic acumen in mergers and acquisitions make him an ideal leader for the growing OCA Business Unit.

“I am thrilled to join Headwall Group, a company at the forefront of optical technology and innovation,” said Jim Gareau. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s dynamic growth, pushing the boundaries of our inspection technologies and optical components, and leading our team to new heights in the OCA business.”

“Jim’s exceptional background in optical components, along with his proven leadership in developing strategic growth initiatives, makes him a perfect fit for our team,” said Mark Willingham, CEO of Headwall Group. “We are delighted to have him on board and are excited about the direction and momentum that his leadership will bring to our company.”

Under Jim’s guidance, the OCA Business Unit will continue to leverage Headwall’s core manufacturing capability in microlens arrays, holographic gratings, and vacuum coating technologies, delivering enhanced solutions to our customers. His role will be pivotal in fostering innovation and operational excellence for all the Headwall Group companies.

The Headwall Group™, headquartered in Bolton MA, includes industry leaders Headwall Photonics®, Holographix™ LLC, inno-spec™ GmbH, and perClass™ BV, together driving innovation in hyperspectral inspection & detection and optical component technologies. Customers of Headwall Photonics and Holographix, the key corporate members of the Optical Components & Assemblies (OCA) business unit are leaders in diverse applications such as colorimetry, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, display, telecommunications, and industrial metrology. The Group’s comprehensive technology expertise is the foundation of global leadership in Machine Vision and Remote Sensing applications, offering end-to-end solutions that are critical in these fields. The Headwall Group is dedicated to harnessing this expertise to enhance food quality, revolutionize recycling efficiency, and refine industrial processes, all while fostering a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit headwallphotonics.com

