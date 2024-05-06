Global Animal Wound Care Market was Valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034)

Surgical Wound Care Products to Hold Largest Share in 2023 in the Global Animal Wound Care Market

According to TNR, The Niche Research, surgical wound care products accounted for the highest market share in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2024-2034) in the animal wound care market. In the ever-evolving landscape of animal healthcare, surgical wound care products have emerged as the cornerstone of effective wound management across various species. With surgical interventions being a common necessity in veterinary medicine, the demand for specialized wound care products continues to soar. In 2023, surgical wound care products captured the largest share of the animal wound care market, a trend projected to persist and even strengthen throughout the forecast period from 2024 – 2034.

Veterinary surgeries, ranging from routine procedures to complex interventions, often result in wounds that require meticulous care to ensure proper healing and prevent complications. Surgical wound care products play a vital role in this process, facilitating wound closure, promoting tissue regeneration, and reducing the risk of infections. These products encompass a diverse array of items, including sutures, staples, tissue adhesives, wound dressings, and antimicrobial agents, each serving a specific purpose in the wound healing cascade. Sutures remain one of the most fundamental tools in veterinary surgery for wound closure. Available in various materials such as absorbable and non-absorbable, sutures provide mechanical support to tissues, enabling primary intention healing. Modern advancements have led to the development of innovative suture materials with enhanced properties such as improved tensile strength, reduced tissue reactivity, and prolonged absorption rates, catering to the diverse needs of different animal species and surgical scenarios. These factors are propelling the demand of global animal wound care market.

In recent years, tissue adhesives have gained prominence as alternatives to traditional sutures, particularly in small animal surgeries. These adhesives offer several advantages, including rapid application, minimal tissue trauma, and superior cosmetic outcomes. Cyanoacrylate-based adhesives, in particular, have demonstrated efficacy in wound closure, providing a strong bond while allowing for flexibility and tissue movement. Their use in veterinary surgery continues to expand, driven by the demand for less invasive and faster wound closure techniques.

Wound dressings play a crucial role in creating an optimal environment for wound healing by protecting the wound from external contaminants, maintaining moisture balance, and facilitating tissue regeneration. Advanced wound dressings incorporate innovative materials such as hydrogels, foams, and films, offering superior absorbency, exudate management, and antimicrobial properties. Additionally, specialized dressings infused with growth factors or stem cells are being explored to further accelerate wound healing and enhance tissue repair in animals, which is boosting the demand for animal wound care market.

Preventing and managing infections is paramount in animal wound care, especially in surgical settings where the risk of microbial contamination is high. Antimicrobial agents, including topical antibiotics, antiseptics, and antimicrobial-impregnated dressings, play a crucial role in mitigating infection risk and promoting wound healing. These agents target a wide spectrum of pathogens while minimizing systemic side effects, making them indispensable in veterinary wound management protocols. The dominance of surgical wound care products in the animal wound care market is expected to persist and flourish over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this projected growth trajectory, including the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures in veterinary medicine, rising pet ownership rates, and ongoing advancements in surgical techniques and wound care technologies. Moreover, the growing emphasis on animal welfare and the demand for quality veterinary care further drive the adoption of surgical wound care products, ensuring their continued prominence in the animal healthcare landscape.

Key Findings: Global Animal Wound Care Market

By product type, surgical wound care products segment registered for the major share of revenue in the animal wound care market in 2023.

By animal type, companion animal segment accounted for the highest market share in animal wound care market in 2023.

By end user, veterinary hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share in 2023 in the animal wound care market.

By region, North America region dominated the animal wound care market in terms of revenue in 2023.

Competitor Insights: The key companies profiled in the animal wound care market are mentioned below:

3M

Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Elanco Animal Health

Ethicon, Inc.

INNOVACYN, Inc.

Jazz Medical LLC

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

KeriCure, Inc.

Medtronic

Neogen Corporation

Prima-Vet Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vernacare (Robinson Healthcare)

Virbac

Other Market Participants.

The animal wound care market reveals a landscape characterized by the presence of both established players and emerging entrants. Key market players leverage their extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, and brand recognition to maintain their market position. They focus on continuous innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Meanwhile, new entrants often emphasize niche offerings, disruptive technologies, and agile business models to challenge incumbents. With increasing demand for advanced wound care solutions, competition intensifies, prompting companies to prioritize research and development efforts, market expansion strategies, and customer-centric approaches to sustain growth and outperform rivals.

Global Animal Wound Care Market:

By Product Type

Surgical Wound Care Products Sutures & Staplers Tissue Adhesive

Advanced Wound Care Products Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressing Film Dressing Hydrogel Dressing Others

Traditional Wound Care Products Tapes Bandages Dressing Absorbents Others

Therapy Devices

By Animal Type

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Distributors/Wholesalers Retail Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

