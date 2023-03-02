Aims to be an easy-to-use guide to several popular dietary approaches

Thorofare, NJ, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thorofare, NJ – Healio announced today the release of a new resource for clinicians having discussions with patients about healthy diet options.

Food is Medicine: A Healio Guide to Diets provides clinicians with easy access to information about several popular diets and evidence supporting their potential health benefits, all in one place.

“This special report was created with the busy clinician in mind, to make it easier to discuss nutrition with their patients and share in the decisions that are right for them,” said John Schoen, an editorial director at Healio. “We’re really excited to share this resource with our readers.”

The special report provides insight into:

Specific diets and what they entail

Health benefits of those diets based on current scientific evidence

Recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025

Physicians Justin Tondt, MD and Kurt R. Wharton, MD, FACOG, contributed to the report.

You can download the special report at Healio.com/Diet.

