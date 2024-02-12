NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healis Therapeutics is pleased to announce it has been competitively selected to present at several key investor conferences.

At BIO-Neuroscience, held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Healis will be presenting on Wednesday February 14th. “It is an honor to return to my home country, the Netherlands, a pioneer in neuroscience, to present Healis Therapeutics, the leading biotech company in neuromodulation,” said Sebastian De Beurs, Co-Founder of Healis.

Healis will also be present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference held in New York, NY on February 26-27, and at the Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference in San Diego, CA on February 28-29.

Healis Therapeutics’ clinical program developing BoNT/A neuromodulator proteins for neuropsychiatry alone has the potential to transform care for over 280 million patients worldwide with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), among other indications.

“We are excited to continue our dialogue with the world’s leading neuroscience investors and stakeholders” said Dr. Eric Finzi, who Co-Founded Healis Therapeutics. “Healis has made rapid progress over the last year and we are keen to share exciting clinical, commercial, and regulatory milestones with the biotech community” said Dr. Finzi.

Healis’ selection for conferences comes shortly after a recent announcement of its commercial partnership with CKD Bio, based in South Korea, for therapeutic rights of CKDB-501, a novel BoNT/A neuromodulator protein. Healis intends to develop CKDB-501 for CNS conditions under the leadership of Dr. Eric Finzi, who pioneered the field of BoNT/A neuromodulation for neuropsychiatry.

“Growing up as the son of two psychologists in Amsterdam, I never dreamed of returning to my hometown representing Healis, the leading biotech company in neuromodulation, at BIO-Neuroscience,” said De Beurs. “We hope one day to serve the over 280 million patients in need of better neurotherapeutics for depression.”

