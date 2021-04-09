Healixa Inc. Provides Pharmacy Business Progress Updates

Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) in Final Stages of Testing for its Proprietary Prescription Delivery Technology

HOLBROOK, New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, “EMOR”, “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, is pleased to provide a progress update on the Company’s pharmacy business plan rollout subsequent to its recent acquisition of 5 Star Pharmacy LLC in Allen, Texas.

“The upcoming launch of the Company’s digital pharmacy application alongside our active acquisition strategy should fuel significant growth,” commented Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “We are pleased to provide an update on the previously announced pharmacy business plan rollout, as well as highlight some of the Company’s recent initiatives.”

Pharmacy Business Plan Rollout

The Company has begun integrating 5 Star Pharmacy LLC into its digital healthcare ecosystem;

The Company is in its final stages of testing its Rx last mile logistics application;

Upon completion of testing this quarter the Company’s digital pharmacy application will be launched nationally in strategic regional locations in and in phases, beginning with select metropolitan areas.

Advisory Board Build-Out

Following the Company’s February 24, 2021 announcement regarding its name change to Healixa and refined corporate vision for the future, there have been multiple noteworthy appointments to the Company’s Advisory Board:

On March 8, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Rep. Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board;

On March 11, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Jessica Múzquiz to its Advisory Board;

On March 31, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of McKenzie Gallagher to its Advisory Board.

The Company has also bolstered its team with the recent appointment Kealy Altman as Vice President of Marketing.

“The Company is undergoing a massive transformation to become a formidable force in the healthtech space,” added Parker. “I look forward to providing additional updates to shareholders in the near future as we begin commercializing our Rx last mile logistics application.”

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Kirin M. Smith PCG Advisory, Inc. 1-646-823-8656 [email protected]