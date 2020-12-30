Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Health Addiction’s Functional Supplements Part of 2021 Health Trends

Health Addiction’s Functional Supplements Part of 2021 Health Trends

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Healthline.com Reports that Functional Nutrition is the Top 2021 Health Trend

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Functional nutrition is about to get more popular in 2021.

Healthline.com reported that Americans’ priorities have changed with a new focus on health and well-being.

The health and wellness website listed “functional nutrition” as the number one health trend for 2021.

“It is nice to know the rest of the world is catching up to us. At Health Addiction, we have been developing functional nutritional supplements for years,” said Nathaly Marcus, founder and functional nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City. 

Healthline reports that more than 50 percent of consumers are taking more supplements, specifically to improve their immune system.

“Functional nutrition takes a holistic approach to overall health,” Ms. Marcus said. “At Health Addiction, our supplements target vital areas of your health, including the gut, immune system, cardiovascular health, and joints,

Health Addiction’s functional supplements that will be available in the U.S. are:

  • ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.
  • GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair and nails.
  • PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.
  • THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.
  • GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.
  • SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.
  • SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.
  • GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“I learned years ago that holistic medicine and functional nutrition improved peoples’ lives,” Ms. Marcus said. “Now, because of the worst pandemic in more than 100 years, people are prioritizing their health more than ever before.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online.

 

CONTACT: Robert Grant
Health Addiction
(561) 421-3045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.