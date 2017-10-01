Health and safety rules targeted as Trump begins to slash red tape

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When disaster hits the chemical plants in Port Arthur, Texas, triggering fires like those that flared in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Hilton Kelley is the man fielding panicked calls from neighbors unsure whether they should evacuate their homes.
