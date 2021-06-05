Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HAACU) (the “Company”) today announced that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Nasdaq notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s SAILSM securities, Class A common stock or warrants on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under the Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the initial Nasdaq notification letter, or until July 27, 2021, to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC. If the Company is unable to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC by July 27, 2021, the Company is permitted to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s listing rules.

As previously reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021, the Company is currently determining the extent to which the April 12, 2021 statement released by the Staff of the SEC relating to the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) will impact its financial statements as of and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be included in the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q and expects to file such report as soon as practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For all press inquiries, please email [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.