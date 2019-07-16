Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Announces Inaugural Event: TPA Connect 2019

New Baltimore event set to bring TPAs together for an intimate educational and networking conference focused on “Forging New Bonds Across Self-Funding”

ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) , a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced its inaugural event, TPA Connect 2019, “Forging New Bonds Across Self-Funding.” The one-and-a-half-day conference will be held November 5-6, 2019 at Lord Baltimore Hotel, in Baltimore, Md. and will gather third-party administrator (TPA) professionals for a series of high-level discussions and networking sessions focusing on the unique challenges impacting the self-funding industry.

“With the healthcare climate consistently changing and continuing to drive increased interest and attentiveness to the attractive offerings of our self-funding arena, it is vital that we expand our networking, education and advocacy reach to TPAs and industry leaders in new markets,” said Joanie Verinder, HCAA president. “The inaugural TPA Connect event will provide more of an intimate setting than our other two signature events. We are excited to bring HCAA programming for the first time to the East coast and look forward to connecting with new faces and future leaders of our industry.”

TPA Connect attendees will be greeted on Tuesday evening with a Opening Night Reception, and Wednesday morning will kick off with a keynote from Mike Sullivan, CEO and Co-Founder, Cubic Health on “Medical Cannabis and Benefit Plans: Lessons from Canada’s Legalization Experience.” Jim Stanis, CEO & President, J.J. Stanis and Company, Inc. will emcee the event, introducing a lineup of industry leaders, focusing on prominent issues impacting self-funding, such as:

Constructive Disruption: Data and Technology as Driving Forces for Healthcare Delivery Change

Direct Primary Care – Can Improving Care Really Lower Costs for Employers?

Navigating Real Healthcare Reform: It May Be Simple, But It Sure Ain’t Easy

Are the Significant Potential Benefits of RBP Worth the Pain? And Yes, There Will Be Some Pain!

HCAA puts on three signature events each year – Executive Forum, TPA Summit and now TPA Connect. The 2019 TPA Summit focused on “Designing the Future of Self-Funding” and the 2019 Executive Forum on “The New Reality: We Are All Self-Funded Now.”

All non-member TPAs are invited to attend the 2019 TPA Connect. Registration opens August 1. For more information on registration, hotel rates, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website .

About HCAA

The Health Care Administrators Association is the nation’s most prominent nonprofit trade association supporting the education, networking, resource and advocacy needs of health benefit administrators (TPAs), stop loss insurance carriers, managing general underwriters, audit firms, medical managers, technology organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, brokers/agents, human resource managers, plan sponsors and health care consultants. For almost 40 years, HCAA has taken a leadership role in transforming the self-funding industry, and increasing the importance of self-funding as an important alternative in the health care delivery systems of our country. For more information, visit www.hcaa.org , or connect with us at @HCAAinfo , HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube .