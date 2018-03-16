Health Data Vision, Inc. Teams Up with Datapipe, a Rackspace Company, for HIPAA-Compliant Solutions

Breaking News
GLENDALE, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading the charge to disrupt the multi-billion dollar medical record retrieval and review industry, Health Data Vision, Inc. (HDVI) today announced the migration of their core infrastructure for their enterprise-class SaaS platform, MRCS 4.3, to Amazon Web Services (AWS), in partnership with Datapipe, a Rackspace Company.

HDVI is excited to leverage the AWS environment to expand its offerings in the government-sponsored health plan marketplace. HDVI’s mission is to securely collect and code/abstract medical records on behalf of health insurance issuers, for Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment initiatives. HDVI’s migration to AWS allows new technologies, services and capabilities to be deployed quickly for its MRCS platform, along with military-grade encryption.

MRCS’s transition to AWS began after an extensive search of managed service providers (MSPs), such as Datapipe, who are providing the same innovation in their field as Health Data Vision is achieving in the healthcare space. Datapipe’s model is well suited for HDVI, as a rapidly-growing player in healthcare technology, by bringing to the table enhanced scalability of its computing needs inside of AWS’s highly secure environment.

“HDVI’s collaboration with Datapipe and AWS will allow us to accelerate our pace of innovation, while providing peace of mind that our solutions are secure and scalable,” said Jay Ackerman, CEO of HDVI. “We are proud to partner with Datapipe to help us navigate the ever-changing world of the cloud, development operations, and security.”

About Health Data Vision, Inc.
Health Data Vision, Inc., a leader in the medical record retrieval and review (MRR) industry serving customers across the U.S., empowers health plans to take control of their Quality / HEDIS® and Risk Adjustment initiatives to improve quality of care and revenue performance. With its licensable MRCS SaaS platform and proprietary Secure Virtual Print that supports paperless electronic medical record collection, customers and partners can manage projects with either full-service or in-house resources, or by using a collaborative model. Learn more at healthdatavision.com or call (866) 969-3222.

