HEOR services industry is anticipated to register 14% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing R&D expenditure worldwide.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Health economics & outcomes research services market value is projected to cross USD 3.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

The swelling number of clinical trials and increase in outsourcing of R&D projects as the chief drivers of the HEOR services industry. Notably, R&D continues to be at the forefront of innovation, driving the progress for HEOR services. This is encouraging businesses to invest heavily in R&D operations due to the escalating need for novel drugs to cure varied diseases.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3145

Rising adoption of electronic medical records to increase demand for real-world data analytics

Real-world data analysis & information systems segment was valued at over USD 154 million in 2022. The expansion is attributed to the significant emphasis on real-world data (RWD), often used to produce insights, predictions, and exploratory findings about products, illnesses, and patient populations. Real-world data are readily available and effective for outcomes research and regulatory purposes due to technological advancements and adoption of electronic medical records.

Browse key industry insights spread across 151 pages with 159 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, “Health Economics & Outcomes Research Services Market Size By Service (Economic Modeling/Evaluation, Real-world Data Analysis & Information Systems, Clinical Outcome, Market Access Solutions & Reimbursement), By Service Provider (Consultancy, Contract Research Organizations), By End-use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Biotech/Pharma Companies, Government Organizations), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” In detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/health-economics-and-outcomes-research-heor-services-market

Increasing emphasis of businesses to outsource data analytics services to push CRO segment gains

Health economics & outcomes research services market revenue from the CRO segment was more than USD 688 million in 2022. Contract research organizations (CRO) service providers are thriving owing to the shifting focus to secured services. Regulatory clearances and secured services like clinical and preclinical testing are expected to promote the expansion of HEOR services. Moreover, to concentrate on core business operations, excel in the competitive system, and be adaptable in the face of emerging technology, pharmaceutical & biotech companies are also outsourcing research efforts.

Booming healthcare expenditure to augment the use of HEOR services by government organizations

Health economics & outcomes research services market size from government organizations is foreseen to exhibit more than 11.5% CAGR by 2032. The substantial need for HEOR services is being driven by booming development for sophisticated healthcare services and rising healthcare expenditure. These services aid in the efficient planning and distribution of available healthcare resources. Thus, ongoing efforts of these government organizations to deliver the best health results at reasonable costs are boosting consumer interest in HEOR services.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/3145?gmpaycod=sugmp

Growing progression for novel drugs to promote HEOR services industry in LATAM region

Latin America health economics & outcomes research services market is projected to depict over 14.5% CAGR by 2032. The region is set to become a primary hub for the HEOR services industry owing to rising awareness regarding health economics and outcomes research services. Moreover, several initiatives taken by pharma & biotech companies in the LATAM region to develop and launch new drugs are further pushing the regional market revenue and accelerating the overall demand for HEOR services.

Introduction of new service features to remain a key growth strategy

Health economics & outcomes research services market players profiled in the report include McKesson Corporation, Axtria, Cardinal Health, Avalon Health Economics, MEDLIOR, IQVIA, PharmaLex GmbH, and more.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com