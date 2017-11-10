Health First Chiropractic Marysville Announces Thanksgiving Special, Food Bank Participation

MARYSVILLE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health First Chiropractic Marysville is announcing a Thanksgiving Special for the upcoming holiday. They will also once again be involved in this year’s Marysville Food Bank event from November 13th through the 22nd.

Health First Chiropractic Clinic has been conducting an annual special where clients may bring in food for the Food Bank in exchange for chiropractic care from Dr. Clarke. They have been holding this special for 26 years, and Health First Chiropractic Marysville has been participating for 7 years with this year being no exception.

The staff at Health First Chiropractic Marysville look forward to extending this opportunity to Marysville area residents and allowing them to try chiropractic care for the first time. Participating new patients can start care for the donation of two bags of food and save $513. Established patients can donate a bag of groceries in exchange for a visit on Saturday, November 18th. Appointments are necessary.

Marysville chiropractor Health First Chiropractic Marysville is dedicated to improving and maintaining the spinal health of all of their clients. The health, integrity, and alignment of the spine are the foundational core of health. When the vertebrae and nervous system are functioning optimally, everything else falls into alignment.

Dr. Robert Clarke at Health First Chiropractic Marysville is your official Marysville upper cervical chiropractor. By using the Blair Chiropractic Technique, Dr. Clarke focuses on providing precise and gentle care on the neck without the use of cracking or popping. This reduces any further complications from going uncorrected over time and ensures patients get the relief they need.

Upper cervical treatment is important because misalignment in the upper neck can lead to further complications to the rest of the body. While Dr. Clarke treats other conditions including lower back pain, fibromyalgia, and vertigo, the source of the pain often begins with upper cervical misalignments. By participating in the Annual Marysville Food Bank, with a donation of two bags of groceries, new patients will receive an initial exam, consultation, and first day’s x-rays.

The Blair upper cervical technique can be transformational for conditions such as neurological disorders and chronic pain. It can also improve work and sports performance and generally improve quality of life.

Dr. Robert Clarke of Health First Chiropractic Marysville says, “Our Thanksgiving Food Drive offer is an excellent opportunity to introduce friends, family or coworkers to the office. It helps to lower the barrier to quality chiropractic care and gives access to more people. On top of that, we also get to rally around helping families in need, so it creates an opportunity where everyone gets to win.”

About Health First Chiropractic: Health First Chiropractic Marysville is located in Suite 101 at 1519 9th Street in Marysville, Washington. Those in the public who wish to learn more about their specials or book an appointment may do so by calling (425) 971-4485. Additional information about the Marysville chiropractor is also available at the Health First Chiropractic Marysville website. Dr. Robert Clarke looks forward to meeting new clients and reconnecting with past patients through this Thanksgiving Special.