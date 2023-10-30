Mountain View, CA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Gorilla, a privacy-focused Health Information Network and interoperability solution provider, announced today that it has achieved designation as a Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) by the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Center for Data Insights and Innovation (CDII).

As a QHIO, Health Gorilla will serve as a state-designated data exchange intermediary that enables payers and health and social services providers to access and exchange health data securely across California. Health Gorilla is the only QHIO that is also a candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN), and if designated as a QHIN, will enable healthcare participants to easily exchange health information securely on a nationwide basis in compliance with both TEFCA at the federal level and the Data Exchange Framework (DxF) in California.

“We are thrilled to achieve designation as a QHIO in California, enabling organizations to comply with the first-ever, statewide framework for health data exchange,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “As a candidate TEFCA QHIN, we look forward to helping payers, providers, and EHRs comply with both federal and state data exchange requirements, enabling the healthcare ecosystem to access and exchange data securely and efficiently.”

“The CalHHS Data Exchange Framework has a unique role to play by bridging the gap among health care, behavioral health, and social services agencies in California, enabling them to address the needs of the local community,” said Steven Lane, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Health Gorilla. “We anticipate that many organizations participating in the California DxF will also be interested in participating in TEFCA to exchange data nationally. The combination of these two interoperability solutions promises to bring broadened connectivity within California. Health Gorilla is uniquely suited to serve this need.”

The DxF is a single data sharing agreement and common set of policies and procedures that requires and governs the exchange of health information among health care and government entities in California. It facilitates the secure and appropriate exchange of health and social services information, giving providers greater understanding of a patient’s full health history and the information needed to provide safe, effective, whole-person care.

By participating in Health Gorilla’s QHIO, health care organizations that sign the Data Sharing Agreement (DSA) can participate in the DxF seamlessly and securely. Most required signatories of the DSA must provide access to and exchange health information for treatment, payment, or health care operations on or before January 31, 2024.

The CalHHS Data Sharing Agreement is a mandated agreement between hospitals, physician organizations and medical groups, skilled nursing facilities, health plans and disability insurers, clinical laboratories, and acute psychiatric hospitals to share patient information safely. California Health and Safety code section 130290 requires most providers and healthcare entities to sign the DSA. Signing may also enable entities to qualify for public grants to support implementation.

“QHIOs provide technical services and functions to help organizations securely exchange data in meeting compliance with the DxF’s Policies and Procedures and are a great option for organizations who may need technological support,” said DeeAnne McCallin, Deputy Director, Data Exchange Framework for CDII. “QHIOs help make secure, modern data exchange accessible — to the benefit of patients across California.”

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a health data interoperability platform, powering both regional and national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest available network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the organizations accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) within the federal Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform includes innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X (Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

