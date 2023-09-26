With a more connected and efficient digital lab process, Health Gorilla and Amwell reinforce their commitment to accessible hybrid care

Mountain View, CA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Gorilla, a privacy-focused health information network and interoperability solution provider, and Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a global leader in hybrid care enablement, announce a new lab capability within the Amwell Converge™ virtual care platform. Providers practicing on the Converge platform will be able to offer patients a more connected hybrid care experience through streamlined lab processes, enhanced digital diagnostic data capabilities, and access to a broader nationwide lab network.

An individual’s medical journey is highly dependent on diagnostic lab results. Up to 70% of clinical decisions are influenced by laboratory results[1] and approximately 30% of patient encounters result in a provider ordering a lab test[2]. Secure digital access to diagnostic results is essential for a seamless patient experience. This new lab capability is a natural extension of Amwell’s commitment to enabling accessible virtual care by granting providers practicing on the Converge platform expanded access to lab orders and results from patients’ preferred lab networks, including local, regional, and nationwide lab companies.

“Health Gorilla’s lab automation system is leveraged by leading provider organizations to automate their clinical workflows, and we’re thrilled to add Amwell as our newest collaborator,” said Steve Yaskin, chief executive officer at Health Gorilla. “Labs are a critical variable in the patient’s care journey, and we’re proud to empower providers using the Amwell Converge platform with more access to diagnostic data.”

The Converge platform enables providers, insurers, patients and innovators to deliver more affordable, higher quality care across all hybrid environments, including in-person, virtual, and automated care. As part of the expanded partnership, Health Gorilla’s lab automation system will optimize diagnostic ordering, which will increase the efficiency of Amwell clinicians, leading to faster diagnoses and improved patient outcomes. With access to Health Gorilla’s APIs within the Converge platform, providers can place lab orders electronically, review test results, and automate manual processes all from one platform.

“As more primary and specialty care providers make the move to virtual, we see how data and analytics can inform and influence patient care – at the point of care – in ways they haven’t been able to with in-person visits,” said Roy Schoenberg, president and chief executive officer at Amwell. “With Health Gorilla’s new superpowers integrated in our platform, providers can go beyond lab data and access broader insights that enable them to adapt patient care in real-time. This makes Health Gorilla the right strategic partner for Amwell and our collective goals.”

Health Gorilla and Amwell will be present at the HLTH 2023 conference, Oct. 8-10, in Las Vegas. In a session titled “CEO Perspectives on the Future of Hybrid Care,” both company leaders will discuss the future of virtual care, emergence of hybrid care models and state of the overall healthcare market. The session begins at 10:30 a.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 9, at booth 3029.

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the hybrid care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit business.amwell.com.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, Conversa, SilverCloud and Carepoints are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, Health Gorilla plays a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. The platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @HealthGorilla.

