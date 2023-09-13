Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Gorilla, a privacy-focused health information network and interoperability solution provider, has announced its participation at HLTH, which includes a variety of in-booth educational sessions, live demonstrations of a new, not-yet-announced data access solution, and an interoperability game show event with leading health IT journalists.

Health Gorilla will be at booth 3029 on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Health Gorilla booth activities include:

Sunday, October 8

Unveiling the Potential of TEFCA. Health Gorilla’s Chief Medical Officer Steven Lane, MD, MPH, and Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel will discuss the impact and value of TEFCA, which sets the stage for a new chapter of national health information sharing. They will also address potential misconceptions, clarify its scope, milestones, and highlight Health Gorilla’s strategic roadmap to enable providers and vendors to comply with TEFCA. The session begins at 2:30 p.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

. Game Show: Are You Smarter Than a 5th-grader: Interoperability Edition.

Step into the thrilling world of health data exchange with Health Gorilla’s exciting new game show with contestants from HealthLeaders, HIT Like a Girl, and Healthcare IT Today! Get ready to watch your favorite Health IT journalists showcase their knowledge and wit on our in-booth stage as we dive into the intricacies of interoperability. This session is at 4 p.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

Monday, October 9

CEO Perspectives on the Future of Hybrid Care. Health Gorilla’s CEO Steve Yaskin and Amwell CEO and President Roy Schoenberg, MD, MPH will discuss the future of virtual care, emergence of hybrid care models, and state of the overall healthcare market. This session begins at 10:30 a.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar.

Empowering Individual Access and Facilitating Consent-Based Health Record Sharing for Organizations. Health Gorilla’s Chief Medical Officer Steven Lane, MD, MPH, and Avery Haller, Executive Director of Strategy and Partnerships will discuss Health Gorilla’s strategy to bridge the gap between individuals and organizations seeking to leverage consent-based access to health records from national health information networks. This session begins at 1 p.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

. Optimizing SDOH Programs: The Vital Trio of Data, Platform, and Referrals.

This presentation will uncover the essential components of a successful Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) program: Data, Platform, and Referrals. Our panel of experts, featuring leaders from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Health Gorilla, and FindHelp, will illuminate how the synergy of these elements forms a robust foundation for impactful SDOH interventions. The session begins at 2:30 p.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

Tuesday, October 10

Data Quality and Management: Mapping Accuracy, Completeness, and Industry Advancement. Join us for an insightful session dedicated to the intricacies of data quality and management with representatives from Health Gorilla, Clinical Architecture, and ASU College of Health Solutions. It will uncover the dimensions of data completeness, accuracy, mapping, and tagging. We’ll also explore a multitude of industry imperatives, addressing the quantification and optimization of data quality and compliant access, exchange, and use. The session begins at 10:45 a.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

. Prior Auth: Is it a Data or a Workflow Problem? In light of the current proposed rule from CMS, “Advancing Interoperability and Improving Prior Authorization Processes,” payers and providers are scrambling to look for solutions to speed up their prior authorization management before the 2026 compliance deadline. Health Gorilla’s Sergio Wagner, Chief Strategy Officer, and Derek Plansky, SVP, Product Strategy will dive into the challenges and opportunities with prior authorization. The session takes place at 1 p.m. at booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

. InteropTalk LIVE – Hot Topics of the Day. The InteropTalk crew from Health Gorilla, Invitae, and Milliman IntelliScript will be live at the Health Gorilla booth talking about hot topics in the interoperability space, such as TEFCA, patient access, information blocking rules, regulations, and more! It starts at 3:30 p.m. at Health Gorilla’s booth 3029. Click here to add it to your calendar .

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X @HealthGorilla

