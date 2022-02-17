Health Gorilla’s Andrei Zudin Recognized as a DirectTrust Interoperability Hero

Palo Alto, California, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Gorilla is pleased to announce that its Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Andrei Zudin has been recognized as a DirectTrust™ Interoperability Hero. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information.

Zudin earned this honor for leading Health Gorilla’s efforts in creating a FHIR-based Health Interoperability Platform, which includes national connectivity to in-house and ambulatory health systems, payers, and hundreds of diagnostic labs. The platform facilitates complex health data integration and exchanges using clinical APIs and allows the entire healthcare ecosystem to exchange health data seamlessly.

“We’re delighted to recognize Andrei Zudin as an Interoperability Hero,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. “There’s power in knowing the stories driving advancements in interoperability. We’re thrilled to bring attention to the use cases and successes of the efforts of those meeting the criteria of Interoperability Hero.”

Health Gorilla is the leading Health Information Network in the United States, operates a statewide Health Information Exchange (HIE) in Puerto Rico in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Department of Health, and is the only known commercial organization pursuing a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation under TEFCA.

“I am honored to be named an Interoperability Hero by DirectTrust,” said Andrei Zudin. “Our team has done a great job building the framework and tools to power national interoperability and have some exciting additions coming to our platform and network soon that will expand our ability to provide actionable data to the healthcare community.”

DirectTrust’s Interoperability Hero Initiative recognizes those organizations, teams, and individuals integral to advancing interoperability. Each quarter, DirectTrust opens a window for Interoperability Hero nominations based on significant contribution in a variety of categories, including fax alternatives, collaboration with others, identity-proofing, organizational efficiencies, and using Direct with other standards and networks (e.g., FHIR, Query). Entities meeting the criteria are recognized as an Interoperability Hero and announced in DirectTrust’s quarterly metrics release. For additional information about DirectTrust’s Interoperability Hero initiative, visit bit.ly/InteropHero.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient’s entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient’s information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

CONTACT: Ryan Kelly Health Gorilla 707-332-4979 rkelly@healthgorilla.com