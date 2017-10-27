HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS EXPANDED CLASS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations – (HIIQ)

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NasdaqGM:HIIQ), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of March 4, 2016 and September 11, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Health Insurance Innovations (“HII”) and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-hiiq/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 10, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

HII and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2017, a report released by SeekingAlpha revealed the Company’s application for a key insurance license in its home state of Florida had been denied months earlier due in part to material errors and omissions and that in the process of appealing that rejection, the Company predicted a disastrous “domino effect” that the rejection would have in other states where it conducts business.

On this news, the price of HII’s shares plummeted.

