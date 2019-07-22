Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, will announce its second quarter 2019 results on Monday, August 5, 2019, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Michael Hershberger will host a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5th to discuss second quarter 2019 results.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 451-6152 (domestic), or (201) 389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13692830. The call replay will be available for 30 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5th.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com. HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing insurance products online, and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael Hershberger
Chief Financial Officer
(813) 397-1187
[email protected] 

Investor Contact:
Westwicke
Bob East
Jordan Kohnstam
Asher Dewhurst
(443) 213-0500
[email protected]

