Publicis Media and Havas Health Alum to drive talent expansion and engagement

Montvale, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network today announced the appointment of Lorraine Forster as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Lorraine will report to CEO David Paragamian and lead the human resource function, focusing on organizational growth and design, succession planning, colleague training, development, and engagement. She will join the Executive Leadership Team and collaborate with senior leadership peers to further scale the organization in keeping with the company’s significant growth and its resulting talent needs.

“I am thrilled to join Health Monitor Network. There is a genuine commitment to talent development and the employee experience, as evidenced by their distinction as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the past several years. I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and success, and all we will accomplish together,” said Lorraine.

“As a result of our tremendous growth over the past several years, this role dedicated to our people function is a real priority for us. We are committed to maintaining our ‘Great Place to Work’ status by providing increased colleague training, development, and engagement programs,” said David Paragamian, CEO at Health Monitor Network. “Lorraine’s background and expertise, which has been largely dedicated to healthcare agencies makes her a perfect fit for our people, our culture and growth mission.”

Lorraine holds a BS, Business Management from Binghamton University, certification from Cornell University in Diversity and Inclusion for HR and is a SHRM-SCP and SPHR certified professional for Human Resources.

She brings over two decades of human resource management to Health Monitor Network. Lorraine joins from Publicis Media, where she was the dedicated Talent Business Partner Lead for a top 5 global pharma client. She has also worked at Havas Health as Vice President, Human Resources and for HealthSTAR Communications network of healthcare agencies as SVP, Human Resources.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Donna Barker Health Monitor Network [email protected]