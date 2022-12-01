Healthcare 3D printing industry is anticipated to register 22.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing R&D investments from manufacturers and institutions

The healthcare 3d printing market value is set to surpass USD 19.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing private and public investments in medical research and development (R&D) activities will influence market trends. Several government initiatives are fostering innovation and the development of advanced medical 3D printing solutions. Similar initiatives focusing on boosting employment, healthcare infrastructure, and R&D capabilities will positively affect the healthcare 3D printing industry dynamics.

Technological advancements in magnetic levitation-based 3D printing

Healthcare 3D printing market from magnetic levitation segments will surpass USD 2 billion by 2032. Magnetic levitation is user-friendly, affordable, and suitable for biological and chemical applications due to its ability to suspend and segregate a variety of diamagnetic materials. 3D printing of cell cultures using magnetic levitation without any specific media can be cultured for a long time. The development of next-generation 3D printers based on magnetic levitation technologies will expand segment progress.

Complex 3D printing needs to accelerate the adoption of selective laser sintering

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technique segment accounted for more than 28.5% business share in 2022. SLS technology is used to replicate complex designs involving intricate moving parts, living hinges, and interlocking parts. It is extensively adopted for mass customization and personalized manufacturing in small batches. SLS is ideal for parts and prototypes with high heat requirements and chemical resistance. It supports short lead times, complex geometries, and a wide range of post-processing options.

Increasing demand for custom implants to boost medical 3D printing applications

Healthcare 3D printing market from the medical application is expected to record over 23.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. Medical 3D printing has gained significant popularity in recent years to an increasing inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries. 3D-printed surgical implants facilitate customization based on patient requirements which results in better outcomes. Custom implants enable shorter surgery time, lower risks of infections, and substantially reduce the duration of hospital stay. Advancements in tissue scaffold printing and cell printing are helping advance organ reconstruction capabilities. 3D bioprinting is also allowing the development of non-biological and biological tools for multiple applications.

Robust demand for PPE to augment North America market outlook

North America healthcare 3D printing market was more than 39.5% in 2022. The region has a solid footprint of leading industry players driving innovation and product development efforts. Several government initiatives are favoring the proliferation of 3D printing technologies across healthcare and medical applications. The technology notably picked up pace during COVID-19 due to the massive rise in demand for personal protective equipment in the U.S.

Strategic collaboration to boost industry expansion

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, Envision TEC, Aspect Biosystems, BioBots, Cyfuse Biomedical, Digilab, 3Dynamics Systems, Luxexel, Tevido BioDevices, Materialise NV, Nano3D Biosciences, Oceanz, Organovo Holdings, Inc, regenHU, Renishaw, Bio 3D Technologies, Solidscape, Stratasys Ltd, 3D Bioprinting Solutions, 3D Biotek, and 3D Systems Inc. are some of the leading companies in the global healthcare 3D printing market

