Financial Healthcare Consulting Services to generate 31% of the global Market Revenue in 2023, according to Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global healthcare consulting services market is forecast to be worth US$ 14,952 Million in the fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 14,000 Million in the fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to expand at a 6.80% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 28,867.68 Million by the year 2033.

Healthcare consulting services are in high demand because of the rising consumption of effective approaches. Healthcare procurement is in high demand worldwide due to its applications across a broad range of fields of study within the healthcare sector. Moreover, as a consequence of favorable government policies including both developed and emerging nations, opportunities for medical IT consulting are broadening. The potential of medical consultants to enhance the organization’s overall operations of healthcare organizations is anticipated to support the expansion of the healthcare consulting services market over the coming years.

Healthcare reform has forced hospitals and other healthcare providers to restructure their procedures to serve millions of uninsured patients and meet new regulatory requirements. Hospitals are starting to recognize the importance of implementing appropriate communication and technology solutions. The need to modify the current infrastructure to increase productivity and reduce costs is propelling the healthcare consulting services market forward.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8344

In 2023, North America is accounting for the highest market share at 36%. This is due to the increasing acceptance of digital solutions by healthcare organizations such as government agencies, drug manufacturers, biotech enterprises’ medical facilities, and other establishments. Furthermore, North America has a strict regulatory structure in place to remain up with changing rules and regs; there is a large market for supervisory consulting services in the region among healthcare organizations, in addition to assisting the region’s future growth. Over the projected timeframe, the North American market is going to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Historically, the healthcare consulting services market expanded at a 5.8% CAGR.

From 2023 to 2033, the Financial Consulting segment is anticipated to have a 31% market share and dominate the world market.

From 2023 to 2033, the healthcare payers segment is forecast to have a 31% market share and to dominate the global market.

By 2023, North America is expected to hold 36% of the global market.

Over the forecast period of 2023-2033, the Europe region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22%.

“Healthcare consulting services that facilitate integrated payer-provider risk allocation, public-private partnerships, and other diagnostic interoperability contracts are rapidly expanding, fueling market expansion,” says Fact.MR’s analyst

Key Segments Covered in the Healthcare Consulting Services Market Report

By Services : Digital Consulting IT Consulting Financial Consulting Operation Consulting Strategy Consulting HR & Talent Consulting

By End Use Industry : Pharmaceuticals Medical Technology Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Government Bodies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8344

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2022) US$ 14,000 Million Expected Market Value (2023) US$ 14,952 Million Projected Forecast Value (2033) US$ 28,867.68 Million Global Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.80% Expected Growth Rate of the US Market (2023-2033) 6.40% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 41 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Competitive Landscape

The existence of a large number of international companies characterizes the global market. Most of these businesses rely heavily on partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

In May 2022, Deloitte procured Entrago, a consulting company based in the United States, to expand its consulting capabilities in healthcare services, finance, and public infrastructure.

In April 2021, Cognizant (US) acquired Servian, an enterprise transformation consultancy, to widen Cognizant’s embedded, end-to-end digital production abilities in Australia and New Zealand and to help individuals with cloud implementation, digital product, and service development, data value decryption, enterprise application transformation, and performance improvement.

Prominent Players in The Global Market

Bain & Company

BearingPoint

Boston Consulting Group

BridgeSpan

Coeus Consulting

Deloitte

EY

FTI Consulting

KPMG International

L.E.K. Consulting

Mazars

Mercer

Nextcontinent

PA Consulting

Strategy&

Cognizant (US)

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8344

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global healthcare consulting services market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Healthcare Consulting Services market analysis by Services (Digital Consulting, IT Consulting, Financial Consulting, Operation Consulting, Strategy Consulting, HR & Talent Consulting), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technology, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Government Bodies) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, And The Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Credit Reporting Market – The global credit reporting market has reached a valuation of US$ 17.82 billion and is forecasted to move ahead at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 28.47 billion by the end of 2032. Revenue from credit reporting services accounted for around 13% share of the global financial reporting market at the end of 2021.

Fintech-as-a-Service Market – The global fintech-as-a-service market is expected to be valued at US$ 269.2 Billion in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the aspects such as the swelling adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, mobile payment, and increasing investments in fintech infrastructure.

Architectural Services Market – The architectural services market reached a valuation of US$ 292.0 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 302.2 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 3.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 426.3 Billion.

Catering Services Market – The global catering services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 585.2 billion in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for catering services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 908.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Nutrition Consulting Services Market – The global nutrition consulting services market is expected to be valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2022 and rise at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2032-end. North America leads the race and accounts for well over one-third share of the global market.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email: yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube