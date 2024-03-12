GoodTime’s 2024 Hiring Insights Report: Healthcare Edition unveils how AI and automation have become vital tools for healthcare organizations struggling to fill crucial roles in a tight labor market.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the face of an acute healthcare labor shortage, the 2024 Hiring Insights Report: Healthcare Edition , published today by GoodTime, reveals how healthcare talent acquisition (TA) teams harnessed AI and automation to address critical hiring challenges.

With the US Department of Labor projecting a shortage of 195,400 nurses by 2031 and a 37% increase in demand for home health aides, the report, based on a survey of 105 TA leaders in the healthcare sector, underscores the urgency for innovative hiring strategies to combat the labor crunch.

Key findings from the report:

100% of healthcare TA teams surveyed utilize some form of automation or AI for hiring.

Hiring goal attainment dipped to 45.6% in 2023.

The sector’s top challenges include sourcing qualified candidates, work-life balance, and adapting to remote or hybrid interview processes.

50% of healthcare organizations experienced layoffs in 2023.

97% of healthcare TA leaders plan to invest in more hiring technology in 2024.

Healthcare’s strategic response:

In the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, the healthcare sector’s TA leaders have embraced:

AI-driven improvements in application and resume screening, and interview preparation.

A shift towards enhancing candidate experience and more efficient interview scheduling.

A move to standardize hiring processes for greater efficiency and fairness.

“The healthcare sector is at a pivotal moment in grappling with a skilled labor shortage. Our report highlights how healthcare organizations are turning to AI and automation with optimism to navigate these challenges,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO & Co-Founder of GoodTime. “By optimizing their hiring processes with technology, they can focus on making meaningful connections with candidates that help them secure crucial talent in a lean market.”

To download the full report, visit goodtime.io .

About GoodTime

GoodTime helps talent acquisition teams hire up to 50% faster by automating interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more. Hundreds of the world’s leading companies including Slack, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Lyft, Shopify, and HubSpot trust GoodTime to accelerate their hiring process while maintaining a best-in-class candidate experience.

With advanced features like multi-day and panel interview scheduling, SMS and WhatsApp communication, workflow automation, intelligent interviewer selection, and powerful data and benchmarking reports, we’re helping enterprise companies cut their time-to-hire in half.

Learn more at goodtime.io.

Media Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview with Ahryun Moon, please contact:

Jake Link

[email protected]