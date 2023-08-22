CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is offering a new international educational opportunity with a one-day healthcare finance session at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh on Oct. 31. Selat, a Riyadh-based revenue cycle management (RCM) consulting firm and their training firm Nawa, is the exclusive sponsor of the event.

Instructors from the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia; Selat; and HFMA, will deliver key concepts in healthcare finance and revenue cycle management.

With healthcare transformation goals in mind, HFMA’s Middle East one-day educational session focuses on the business of healthcare, value-based care and costing principles.

“The 2030 Transformation goals call on the healthcare finance industry to combine world-class service and local knowledge to build improved healthcare systems for all sectors and for all people who use them,” said Ahmed AlHamalawy, executive vice president, Selat, Riyadh, one of the instructors for the one-day event. “This education offers busy healthcare finance professionals an efficient and effective way to learn and network among their peers. Selat values the opportunity to sponsor this event, which reflects Selat’s mission of building better health through RCM.”

The educational session offers new ways for attendees to be a part of the transformation by building healthcare finance expertise and learning the language of business and an emerging revenue cycle.

“Given the transformation occurring in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Eastern Mediterranean Region, new expectations and roles are on the horizon. This one-day program will take attendees through the key concepts needed to move their healthcare finance and revenue cycle management process knowledge to the next level,” said Hefin Jones, clinical costing director, National Casemix Center of Excellence, Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia, who is also an instructor for the one-day session.

The educational content is appropriate for a wide variety of healthcare professionals, including senior finance professionals and administrators in hospitals and health systems, revenue cycle management professionals, physician leaders, insurance executives and directors, and payer relations managers. Attendees will earn a certificate and 5 continuing professional education (CPE) credits or .5 continuing education units (CEUs) for completing this one-day program.

“HFMA offers a broad perspective on the business of healthcare, providing healthcare professionals around the world the opportunity to improve their knowledge on the financial operations in healthcare organizations, as well as the movement toward value-based care and an emphasis on the cost accounting approach,” said HFMA Vice President of Strategy Mary Mirabelli, another instructor for the training day.

In addition to healthcare finance content, learners will also have access to revenue cycle management education, including patient registration, insurance verification and patient financial communications best practices.

The one-day program will also help prepare attendees to earn HFMA’s healthcare finance certifications: the Business of Healthcare (BOH) and the Certified Revenue Cycle Representative-GCC. Attendees who purchase the certifications will receive a discount and a one-year complimentary HFMA international membership.

To register for the one-day healthcare finance and RCM training event, contact HFMA Strategic Projects Manager Betty Hintch at mailto:bhintch@hfma.org.

For more information or to register for the three-day Global Health Exhibition conference, which is scheduled for Oct. 29-31 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference center, visit the Global Health Exhibition online. Those attending GHE can visit HFMA at booth H1.F70 and Selat and its training arm NAWA, exclusive sponsor of HFMA’s one-day training event, at H2.A70.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 103,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Selat

Selat is a leader in revenue cycle management in Saudi Arabia. Selat combines world-class service and technology with local knowledge and expertise to drive results. Selat aims to support and build improved healthcare systems for all health sectors and for all people who use healthcare services.

About Nawa

Nawa is the educational arm of Selat. NAWA is dedicated to unlocking the potential of individuals and organizations to create a real impact. With insightful training programs and a forward-thinking approach, Nawa empowers its trainees to meet the demands of the job market and bring about consequential change in organizations, especially in the health sectors.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

630-386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org