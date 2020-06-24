Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Healthcare Financial Management Association Releases Lease Accounting Guidance

Healthcare Financial Management Association Releases Lease Accounting Guidance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Washington, D.C., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) has published an issue analysis, “Current Issues and Considerations in Accounting for Leases,” to clarify certain accounting and reporting issues resulting from the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842),and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Statement No. 87,“Leases,” as they apply to the healthcare industry. Due to the magnitude of lease transactions in healthcare, these accounting guidance changes will have wide-reaching impacts.  

As detailed in HFMA’s Issue Analysis, FASB disclosure requirements have increased significantly for both lessees and lessors. For lessees, virtually all leases must be reflected on the balance sheet. Lessees are required to report both operating and finance leases with a term of more than one year. A dual classification model is retained for the income statement. For lessors, the accounting model is fundamentally equivalent to existing guidance, but lessors will need to consider the timing implications of the new revenue recognition standard. Effective dates for different types of entities vary. FASB offers two methods to recognize and report leases; one includes adjusting comparative periods.

The GASB changes establish a single model for lease accounting based on the foundational principle that leases are financings of the right to use an underlying asset. Lessees that report under GASB standards must reflect virtually all leases on the statement of net position, reduce lease liability as payments are made, and recognize a resource outflow for interest on the liability. Lessors should recognize a lease receivable and a deferred inflow of resources when the lease term begins and recognize revenue systematically. Both lessees and lessors should include  certain information in the notes to financial statements.

The HFMA Principles and Practices Board’s 15-page issue analysis is designed to provide guidance to healthcare entities as they work through their implementation plans for the new FASB and GASB standards and apply them to their own leasing arrangements. It includes sections on developing a roadmap to implementation, overcoming challenges, and starting the implementation process for the new standards. Appendices provide examples of recording finance and operating leases under the new standards. The issue analysis may be viewed at hfma.org/principlesandpractices

Principles and Practices Board issue analyses are published to provide short-term practical assistance on emerging issues in healthcare financial management. Issue analyses are factual, but nonauthoritative. To expedite information to the industry, issue analyses are not sent out for public comment. Additional interpretive guidance may be released as circumstances evolve. Consultation on these matters with independent auditors is highly recommended.

About HFMA  

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation’s premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. The Association helps healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Its mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

CONTACT: Karen Thomas
Healthcare Financial Management Association
708-492-3377
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.