Breaking News
Home / Top News / Healthcare Industry Veteran Tapped as Corizon Health CEO

Healthcare Industry Veteran Tapped as Corizon Health CEO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corizon Health today announced the appointment of Stephen A. Rector as the company’s Chief Executive Officer beginning December 1, 2017.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7b6c728-f78c-47f1-8348-9603598421bc

“Steve is exactly the right fit to continue transforming Corizon Health into the country’s leading provider of correctional healthcare – not just in size but also in reputation for delivering best-in-class care for this underserved population,” Jeff Goldberg, Corizon Health Board Chair said. “Our executive team literally cheered when we let them know Steve had agreed to join us.”

Rector’s 28-year career is distinguished by repeated success in leading financial, operational, and cultural excellence within large, complex healthcare providers.  He currently is transitioning from serving as a Division Vice President for Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS), one of the nation’s leading operators of general acute care hospitals. Rector’s prior experience includes serving as CEO of HCA’s Regional Medical Center in Bayonet Point, FL and CEO of South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, FL; Chief Operating Officer of North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL; and as Regional Director for Nashville, Tennessee-based LifePoint Hospitals, directing physician practices at six hospitals. He began his career at Saint Thomas Health Services in Nashville where he was tapped for increasingly responsible roles, culminating in leading the hospital’s rural network of physician-practice-management operations.

“Earlier this year, Corizon Health completed an important recapitalization, resulting in new ownership, a new leadership philosophy, and a healthy balance sheet,” Goldberg said. “Steve brings the perfect mix of operational experience and transformational leadership skills that Corizon needs to reach its full potential as the nation’s correctional healthcare provider of choice.”

Rector, a Kentucky native who holds a Master’s of Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and an undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, will lead an organization of 6,400 healthcare staff, the majority of whom are nurses, providing care to an average daily population of almost 200,000 inmate patients in 269 facilities across 21 states.

“I am honored by the confidence the Corizon Health Board of Directors and Senior Executive Team have given me,” Rector said. “Corizon Health has a wonderful team of dedicated clinicians. Those clinicians do a tremendous job in a challenging environment, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to bring them the tools and resources they need to continuously improve the care they provide.”

Rector said the public service aspect and legal overlay of Corizon Health’s business is a new and unique arena in which to operate, but is based on the same principles that motivated him in the hospital environment.

“Our clients count on us to meet their constitutional requirement for care within limited, and increasingly stretched, taxpayer-funded budgets,” Rector said. “While this brings with it some new challenges that I’m looking forward to embracing, at its heart it is about building a cohesive team and creating an environment in which they can employ best practices and evidence-based medicine in serving their patients.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is the leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country. Corizon offers individual or comprehensive solutions for physical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and reentry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Martha Harbin
[email protected]
(850) 841-9337
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.